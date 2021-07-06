STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
JEE-Main 2021: Exams to be held in two editions from July 20-25 and July 27-August 2

A total of 6.80 lakh candidates had already been registered for the April session and for the May session, 6.09 candidates had registered.

For representational purposes

By Sumi Sukanya Dutta 
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhariyal Nishank on Tuesday announced the fresh schedule of the two sessions of the Joint Entrance Examination- Mains (JEE-Main) that could not be held in April and May due to Covid-19. 

As per the new schedule, while the April session of the JEE-Main will be held between July 20-25, the May session will be conducted between July 27-August 2.

The minister also said that the registration window has been reopened for candidates who could not apply for the exams earlier. The students, who wish to apply for the April session, will be able to apply from July 6 midnight to July 8 while the May session registrations will be open from July 9-12.

Additionally, candidates will also be able to change their exam centres. 

As per the information shared by the National Testing Agency (NTA), which will organise the examinations, a total of 6.80 lakh candidates had already been registered for the April session, and for the May session, 6.09 lakh candidates had registered. 

The registration number is executed to go higher as the application windows have been reopened for both April and May sessions, said the agency officials. 

Two editions of this entrance examination, which works as the first screening test for entrance to the Indian Institutes of Technology as well, had already been held earlier this year when the pandemic situation was better.  

