STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Journalists, rights activists remember Stan Swamy as 'stoic and courageous man'

Justice Lokur said that for the last two years, citizens across the country had been witnessing attacks on human rights.

Published: 06th July 2021 01:41 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th July 2021 01:41 AM   |  A+A-

Father Stan Swamy

Father Stan Swamy (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Eminent lawyers, journalists and human rights defenders on Monday evening paid tributes to Jesuit priest and activist Stan Swamy, who had once told his colleagues that if "working for the tribals, the marginalised was a crime," he was ready to face the consequences.

"I am ready to go to prison. My bag is packed," the 84-year-old priest, an undertrial in the Elgar Parishad-Maoist links case, had said at the time of his arrest last year from Ranchi, his colleagues and associates said.

Stanislaus Lourdusamy, or 'Stan Swamy' as he was known, died on Monday afternoon at a private hospital in Mumbai, where he was undergoing treatment for multiple ailments, and had applied for medical bail in the Bombay High Court.

His colleagues and associates, along with several eminent lawyers, journalists, former judges, authors and human rights activists from across the world, took part in an online condolence meet organised for Swamy.

ALSO READ: Stan Swamy death - Activists express anguish, call for fixing accountability for 'custodial murder'

Lawyer Henri Tiphagne, Executive Director, People's Watch, a numan rights organisation, remembered Swamy as a "stoic" man, who had dedicated his life to working for the marginalised and was targeted by the government for the same.

Justice Madan Lokur, a former Supreme Court judge, said though he did not know Swamy personally, he had been following the Elgar Parishad case and all court orders since the time of the late priest's arrest in October 2020.

"I have been hugely disappointed by most of the court orders in the case, starting from the time he (Swamy) wanted a sipper. What did the special NIA court do? It gave four weeks to the NIA to respond (to Swamy's request for the sipper)," Justice Lokur said.

ALSO READ: Stan Swamy breathes his last fighting for bail, people close to him cry institutional murder

He said that for the last two years, citizens across the country had been witnessing attacks on human rights.

"All of us are Indian citizens, we love our country. Just because someone disagrees doesn't mean he is a terrorist," Justice Lokur said.

Veteran journalist N Ram said Swamy's death was a loss for the country.

He said he had known the tribal rights activist for years and remembered him as a "stoic and courageous man."

Ram said he agreed with Justice Lokur's view on all forms of dissent being targeted in the country.

OPINION: There is freedom, but no mercy

"Anyone dissenting in this country is targeted. I have seen this in the last several years. The special court and higher judiciary, too, have disappointed us on several occasions," Ram said.

The eminent editor said one must remember that 15 others, including lawyer Sudha Bharadwaj, had been arrested in the Elgar Parishad case and were currently languishing in prison.

Senior advocate Mihir Desai, who was Swamy's counsel in the High Court, said t the priest had been "implicated in a totally false case."

"We have lost him (Swamy) and we have failed him. But we must continue this fight. We must work for all that father Swamy believed in," Desai said.

Author Nayantara Sehgal, singer-activist TM Krishna, human rights activist Alice Mogwe and several others who were part of the condolence meet said Swamy's death was a loss for the entire nation.

ALSO READ: We want to see him one last time - Stan Swamy's family members mourn his death

They said today was a "dark day" for India.

Swamy was arrested under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) in connection with the Elgar Parishad case.

He had remained in Navi Mumbai's Taloja prison hospital since his arrest due to multiple illnesses.

The octogenarian was shifted to the state-run JJ hospital in Mumbai on two occasions and sent to the private Holy Family Hospital in suburban Bandra in May following HC's orders.

Swamy died following a cardiac arrest he suffered on Sunday (July 4).

As per the hospital, Swamy had been put on ventilator support after the cardiac arrest but he never regained consciousness.

He was declared dead around 1.25 pm on Monday, the hospital authorities said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Stan Swamy Stan Swamy Death Father Stan Swamy
India Matters
For representational purposes
JEE-Main 2021: Exams to be held in two editions from July 20-25 and July 27-August 2
Scientists wrote in the Lancet journal that peer-reviewed studies strongly suggest that the virus evolved in nature. (File photo | EPS)
Recent evidence points to natural origin of COVID-19, scientists write in Lancet
Father Stan Swamy. (Photo | Free Stan Swamy Twitter)
Stan Swamy and the murder of justice
Twitter Logo (Photo | AP)
We are not giving any protection to Twitter, Centre is free to take action: Delhi HC

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
PM Narendra Modi (File Photo | Twitter)
India to make CoWIN platform available to all countries: PM Modi
Cyprus hit by worst forest fire in decades, 4 found dead
Gallery
Deepwater Horizon oil spill: In April 2010, the leakage from a seafloor oil gusher led to the explosion of the Deepwater Horizon oil rig in the Gulf of Mexico, killing 11 workers and injuring many others. It is estimated that the three-month long oil spil
From Gulf of Mexico to Tokyo Bay, a brief pictorial history of oil spills
Many prominent actors and filmmakers from across the country condemned the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting’s proposed Cinematograph (Amendment) Bill. (Photo | PTI and EPS)
Suriya to Kamal Haasan: Indian film stars slam Narendra Modi government over Cinematograph Bill 2021
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp