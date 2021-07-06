Netizens and youth of Uttarakhand demand laws to restrict purchase of land by outsiders

Vineet Upadhyay By

DEHRADUN: Netizens and youth of Uttarakhand have started a movement in the state asking for restrictions on land purchase in the hill state for outsiders. Named 'Uttarakhand Mange Bhukaanoon' (Uttarakhand Wants Land Laws), the movement is slowly picking pace with artists, cartoonists joining and introducing innovative tactics.

A Twitter account by the name of 'latiart1' posts toons advocating the land purchase restrictions for securing the rights of local residents of Uttarakhand.

"There should be a law for securing the rights of the local residents. Every other hill state has such laws and now it's high time, we should have it too. Our leaders should think about the people of the state," says Pratiksha Negi (name changed who runs the Twitter page 'latiart1'.

Many are also vying for the implementation of Article 371 like northeastern states, Goa and many other states.

There is no prohibition on buying a property or house within municipal limits and cantonment areas of the hill state such as cities like Nainital, Mussoorie, Dehradun, Haridwar and other district headquarters. One can purchase as much land as one wants within municipal limits including any individual or organization.

Laws of the land prohibit buying of agricultural land over 250 square meters outside the municipal limits but that limit can be relaxed by the state government officials including the district magistrates of respective districts. Several restrictions include not allowing the selling of any agricultural land owned after September 2003 by the seller in the state.

Outsiders including an individual and organizations buying agricultural land in Uttarakhand can be provided relaxation under tourism policy if they have a layout of a project which will help to generate jobs for locals and revenue for the state.

When asked about this, senior officials from the government chose not to comment. A minister who took oath with the newly sworn-in Chief Minister on Sunday said, "The new government is just settling in. We will look into it soon."