PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti's mother summoned by ED for questioning in money laundering case

62-year-old Mehbooba expressed surprise that the notice was served on her mother on the day PDP decided not to meet the Delimitation Commission.

Published: 06th July 2021 06:46 PM  |   Last Updated: 06th July 2021 06:46 PM   |  A+A-

Former Jammu and Kashmir CM Mehbooba Mufti

Former Jammu and Kashmir CM Mehbooba Mufti (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

SRINAGAR: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has summoned the mother of former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Mehbooba Mufti for questioning in a money laundering case on July 14, officials said on Tuesday.

They said Gulshan Nazir, in her late seventies, has been asked to appear before the central probe agency at its office in Srinagar.

Mehbooba (62), expressed surprise that the notice was served on her mother on the day her People's Democratic Party (PDP) decided not to meet the Delimitation Commission, set up to redraw Assembly constituencies in Jammu and Kashmir.

Posting the summons on her official Twitter handle, Mehbooba said, "ED sent a summon to my mother to appear in person for unknown charges. In its attempts to intimidate political opponents, GOI (Government of India) doesn't even spare senior citizens. Agencies like NIA (National Investigation Agency) and ED are now its tools to settle scores."

Nazir is the wife of the late Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Mufti Mohammad Sayeed.

