Punjab fight: CM Amarinder Singh to meet Sonia Gandhi

The meeting comes after Navjot Singh Sidhu, who is opposed to Amarinder Singh, met Congress leaders Rahul and Priyanka Gandhi last week. 

Published: 06th July 2021 08:04 AM

Punjab CM Amarinder Singh

Punjab CM Amarinder Singh (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Punjab CM Amarinder Singh is expected to meet Congress chief Sonia Gandhi on Tuesday in the wake of the ongoing infighting in the state unit.

On June 23, party’s Punjab affairs in-charge Harish Rawat had said that Sonia would resolve all issues related to the state unit by early July and a united party would fight the next Assembly elections.

Sonia is expected to apprise Amarinder of an agreeable formula whereby Sidhu is accommodated  at a higher post either in Punjab government or the organisation. 

Last month, the Punjab CM met the central panel under Mallikarjun Kharge and was given an 18-point agenda with the deadline on issues related to sacrilege cases, liquor mafia and sand mining. 

He was denied any meeting with the Gandhis during that trip that led to a speculation that the party will not let Sidhu go with rumours of him hobnobbing with AAP in Punjab.

Sidhu has been targeting Singh over his non-induction in the Punjab Cabinet. His recent comments that Punjab is ruled by two families — hinting at Amarinder and the Badals — has not gone down well with the party high command. 

Sidhu has been eyeing the post of Punjab Congress chief while Singh is against it. The Punjab CM, in his meeting with the panel, had made it clear that giving in to Sidhu’s demands would hurt the party’s electoral fortunes.

