To promote Covid vaccination, Manipur insurgent group announces cash rewards

Prasanta Mazumdar By

Express News Service

GUWAHATI: An insurgent group in Manipur is doing its bit to promote Covid vaccination.

The Kuki Revolutionary Army (KRA) announced that it would offer cash rewards to the first three fully vaccinated villages in the state’s Saikul Assembly constituency.

The outfit, which earlier signed the suspension of operation agreement with the Central and state governments, said the first three villages would be rewarded with Rs 1 lakh, Rs 60,000, and Rs 40,000.

“Amidst the strong hesitation of the majority in getting vaccinated, the KRA with utmost care and concern challenges the chiefs and various youth clubs to get their people vaccinated at the earliest,” the insurgent group said in a statement.

Earlier, a similar announcement on cash reward was made by the local MLA, Yamthong Haokip. Chief Minister N Biren Singh had also said that the first fully vaccinated assembly constituency in the state would be rewarded with Rs 20 lakh.

Driven by rumours and superstitious beliefs, sections of the people in parts of the Northeast are not coming forward to get vaccinated. The rumours are that they will become impotent, die in two years’ time following vaccination etc.

Recently, a Meghalaya district administration had announced that it would offer cash incentives to each and every individual after s/he takes both vaccine doses.

Similarly, a circle in Arunachal Pradesh had decided to offer 20 kg rice to each person who would get jabbed. The decision was made following the observation that not many people, aged above 45 years, were coming forward to get vaccinated.

Unlike many states in the country, the Covid situation in the Northeast continues to remain alarming. The infection is largely among people living in rural areas. The shortage of vaccines has affected the drive in the states.