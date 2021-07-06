Two Army jawans held on spying charges: Punjab Police

By Express News Service

CHANDIGARH: The Punjab Police on Tuesday busted a major cross-border espionage network with the arrest of two army personnel on charges of spying and providing classified documents to the Inter-Services Intelligence.

Director General of Police Dinkar Gupta said that Jalandhar Rural Police while investigating an NDPS case, seized confidential and secret documents related to the functioning and deployment of the Army from drug smuggler Ranvir Singh, who was arrested with heroin on May 24.

He said that during interrogation, Ranvir disclosed that he got these documents from one of the two soldiers, who was his friend, as they both belong to the same village.

“Ranvir motivated and lured the sepoy with financial benefits for sharing defence-related classified documents, following which the latter induced his friend, the other soldier, into such anti-national spying activities,” said the DGP.