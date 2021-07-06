STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Union Cabinet reshuffle to take place on July 8

Published: 06th July 2021 03:03 PM  |   Last Updated: 06th July 2021 03:17 PM

PM Narendra Modi

PM Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: The much-anticipated Union Cabinet reshuffle is expected to take place on July 8, said sources on Tuesday.

The buzz that was going on for quite some time intensified after a series of meetings between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP National President JP Nadda in the national capital.

Sources stated Nadda had been frequently visiting the Prime Minister's residence for a month now.According to sources it is likely that four ministers could be inducted from Bihar.

The sources told ANI that among the four likely to be included in the cabinet -- two are from Janata Dal (United), one from Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) fraction group Pashupati Paras, and one from Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Earlier sources in the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) stated that the party is likely to accommodate a few of its prominent leaders and National Democratic Alliance (NDA) members in the Narendra Modi Cabinet soon. It has been two years since the NDA came back to power in 2019.

There are also speculations of several senior leaders like former Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal and senior leader Jyotiraditya Scindia to be accommodated. Recently, Uttarakhand former CM Trivendra Singh Rawat met the PM as well.

Several positions in the Cabinet are vacant due to the exit of Shiv Sena and Shiromani Akali Dal and the demise of Ramvilas Paswan of Jan Lokshakti Party.

Party sources had earlier stated that leaders from several key states like Madhya Pradesh and Andhra Pradesh are also expected to be accommodated in the expansion as the BJP aims to expand in these states in the future. 

