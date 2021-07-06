STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Uttar Pradesh espionage case: NIA files charge sheet against ex-army man, Godhra resident

The NIA filed a charge-sheet against a former army personnel and another person arrested for allegedly sharing confidential information.

Published: 06th July 2021 11:04 PM  |   Last Updated: 06th July 2021 11:04 PM   |  A+A-

National Investigation Agency

National Investigation Agency officials (File Photo | PTI)

By PTI

LUCKNOW: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Tuesday filed a charge-sheet against a former army personnel and another person arrested for allegedly sharing confidential information about the Indian Army with an operative of Pakistan's spy agency ISI.

The charge-sheet was filed in a special NIA court here against Saurabh Sharma, an ex-army man who is a resident of Hapur in Uttar Pradesh, and Anas Yakub Giteli of Gujarat's Godhra under relevant sections of the IPC, the Official Secrets Act and the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act.

The case relates to sharing of confidential information about the Indian Army by Sharma with a pseudonymous entity operated by Defence/ISI agents of Pakistan, an official of the premier investigation agency said.

Pakistan's spy agency Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) had hatched a conspiracy to obtain restricted and confidential information from the officials of Indian Army by luring them through a woman operative, called Neha Sharma, officials said.

Sharma, being a serving signalman in the Indian Army, had shared strategic and sensitive information such as deployment/movement of troops, location, strength and composition of parties of the Indian Army, the NIA official said.

In consideration for supply of such sensitive information, he had received funds from multiple sources, including Pakistani sources and co-accused Giteli, the NIA official said.

Sharma also received funds from Anas Yakub Giteli's elder brother Imran Giteli who has already been charge-sheeted in the Vishakhapatnam espionage case being investigated by the NIA, the official said, adding that further investigation in the case was underway.

