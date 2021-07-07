STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

5,000 tourists turned away from Nainital as hill town fears Covid-19 surge

Nainital’s Senior Superintendent of Police Preeti Priyadarshini said tourists coming to the hill station have registered a considerable spike amid an intensive heat wave in north India.

Published: 07th July 2021 08:04 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th July 2021 08:04 AM   |  A+A-

Over 10,000 people visited Nainital and Mussoorie last weekend.

Over 10,000 people visited Nainital and Mussoorie last weekend. (File Photo)

By Vineet Upadhyay
Express News Service

DEHRADUN:  Authorities in the picturesque Nainital have stopped at least 5,000 tourists from entering the hill station following the unavailability of parking space as well as their inability to produce Covid-negative RT-PCR reports, required as per safety guidelines.

Nainital’s Senior Superintendent of Police Preeti Priyadarshini said tourists coming to the hill station have registered a considerable spike amid an intensive heat wave in north India. But those who don’t have a Covid-negative report are not allowed in the lake town.

With thousands of people thronging to the hills to escape the sweltering heat of the plains, hotspots like Nainital and Mussoorie are jam-packed with no hotel rooms and parking spaces. According to the estimates of the state tourism department and police, more than 10,000 people visited Nainital and Mussoorie last weekend, the two most famous hill towns in Uttarakhand.

While those in the tourism business are happy with this scenario, it has also evokes fears of a resurgence in Covid- 19 cases. Memories of huge crowds at Haridwar Kumbh in April being blamed for the deadly second wave are still too fresh to forget. Hence, everyone is being extra careful. Ved Shah, spokesperson for the Nainital Hotel and Restaurant Association, said: “Last weekend, we saw 100% occupancy in hotels.

That’s why we are strictly following Covid-19 guidelines and not allowing anyone without negative test report prior to 72 hours.” Sandeep Sahni, president of Uttarakhand Hotel Association, sad, “It has been months since local hotels had a good business.

The industry has suffered a lot and thousands have lost their livelihood. However, everybody has to be careful about Covid guidelines.” A doctor from a government medical college said an uncontrolled surge in the crowd can spread the virus at an unimaginable pace and the authorities must limit the number of people visiting thes hill stations.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Covid 19 in India
India Matters
For representational purposes
JEE-Main 2021: Exams to be held in two editions from July 20-25 and July 27-August 2
Scientists wrote in the Lancet journal that peer-reviewed studies strongly suggest that the virus evolved in nature. (File photo | EPS)
Recent evidence points to natural origin of COVID-19, scientists write in Lancet
Father Stan Swamy. (Photo | Free Stan Swamy Twitter)
Stan Swamy and the murder of justice
Twitter Logo (Photo | AP)
We are not giving any protection to Twitter, Centre is free to take action: Delhi HC

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Veteran actor Dilip Kumar (File Photo | EPS)
Remembering Dilip Kumar: The actor who grew with India as it evolved
While 13 members took oath in Hindi, two took in English. (Photo | ANI)
Cabinet Reshuffle: Harsh Vardhan, Ramesh Pokhriyal resign, fresh faces like Scindia, Rane show up
Gallery
Dilip Kumar was born as Mohammed Yusuf Khan on December 11, 1922, in Peshawar, British India. In Peshawar, he grew up in a multi-religious neighbourhood along with his school friend and later his colleague in the Hindi film industry, Raj Kapoor. (File Photo | AP)
Dilip Kumar (1922-2021): A tribute to 'The First Khan'
Deepwater Horizon oil spill: In April 2010, the leakage from a seafloor oil gusher led to the explosion of the Deepwater Horizon oil rig in the Gulf of Mexico, killing 11 workers and injuring many others. It is estimated that the three-month long oil spil
From Gulf of Mexico to Tokyo Bay, a brief pictorial history of oil spills
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp