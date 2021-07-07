Bihar government to provide free office space to emerging IT startups

Rajesh Kumar Thakur By

Express News Service

PATNA: The Nitish Kumar government has launched the ‘Invest IT Bihar’ campaign that aims at encouraging investors and entrepreneurs to invest in the IT sector of the state. With the goal of creating jobs for the youth of the state, the IT department has taken a decision to provide rent-free space for start-ups.

“The state government has taken one of the progressive steps in line with this campaign by promoting applications for rent-free IT/ITeS and ESDM-based office space to prevent the migration of skilled youngsters,” said Bihar IT minister Jibesh Kumar.

Under this campaign, world-class facilities and state-of-the-art infrastructure will be provided to the entrepreneurs. The minister further added that the initiative to encourage investment in IT industry will help Bihar to emerge as the investment destination for the sector.

“Inviting applications for rent-free space at startup hub of Biscomaun Tower should be seen as a part of the initiative. We seek to encourage the investors to make Bihar a major IT hub in East India,” the IT minister said.

He further informed that the IT department has set up 78 workstations, 33 independent cabins and a 60-seater call centre with Wi-Fi facilities, power backup in a total area of 12000 square feel on the 9th and 13th floors of Biscoumaun Tower in Patna.

The department has so far received over 30 registrations and 48 applications from startups operating in different sectors seeking an allotment of rent-free space.

The department is also planning to set up an IT Park in Bihta, 30 km from Patna. It will be on the lines of the tech parks that are established in Bengaluru and Hyderabad.

Along with setting up five IT Parks in Patna, Bihta, Rajgir, Darbhanga and Bhagalpur, the department has plans to build the largest IT tower at Dakbungalow intersection to house IT/ITeS and electronics companies. “This will give the state’s youngsters enough employment opportunities,” the IT minister said.

“The Bihar Start-up policy 2017 its to establish a separate and transparent ecosystem where the state government will provide funding, promotion and policy support. The government has set up a trust that acts as a nodal authority to carry out this policy with an initial corpus of Rs 500 crore. The policies have been eased to attract investors.”