STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Drones banned in three more districts of Jammu and Kashmir

In Baramulla, those having drone cameras or other similar kinds of unmanned aerial vehicles have been directed to deposit them in local police stations.

Published: 07th July 2021 12:51 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th July 2021 12:51 AM   |  A+A-

Drone

For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

JAMMU: District authorities in Samba, Ramban and Baramulla in Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday banned the storage, sale or possession of drones and other unmanned aerial vehicles.

Authorities in Srinagar and border districts of Rajouri and Kathua have already imposed such a ban after the recent terror attack at an IAF station in Jammu with armed drones.

In Baramulla, those having drone cameras or other similar kinds of unmanned aerial vehicles have been directed to deposit them in local police stations.

The District Magistrate (DM) of Ramban, Mussarat Islam, said the ban has been ordered in the wake of the frequent use of small drone cameras for capturing photos and videos in social and cultural gatherings and the risk of its use by anti-national elements.

According to the order, the move will help to avoid any confusion in the current situation to secure aerial spaces near vital installations and highly populated areas.

"Any drone operating in the district needs to be registered. The owner of the drone and operator thereof shall be liable for all damages incurred, to person or property, due to mishandling or malfunctioning of drone or otherwise," the order stated.

In what was the first instance of Pakistan-based terrorists deploying drones to strike vital installations, two bombs were dropped at the IAF station Jammu in the early hours of Sunday, causing minor injuries to two personnel.

The explosions took place at around 1.40 AM within six minutes of each other.

The first blast ripped off the roof of a single-storey building at the technical area of the airport manned by the IAF in the Satwari area on the outskirts of Jammu.

The second one was on the ground.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Jammu And Kashmir Kashmir Jammu
India Matters
For representational purposes
JEE-Main 2021: Exams to be held in two editions from July 20-25 and July 27-August 2
Scientists wrote in the Lancet journal that peer-reviewed studies strongly suggest that the virus evolved in nature. (File photo | EPS)
Recent evidence points to natural origin of COVID-19, scientists write in Lancet
Father Stan Swamy. (Photo | Free Stan Swamy Twitter)
Stan Swamy and the murder of justice
Twitter Logo (Photo | AP)
We are not giving any protection to Twitter, Centre is free to take action: Delhi HC

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Veteran actor Dilip Kumar (File Photo | EPS)
Remembering Dilip Kumar: The actor who grew with India as it evolved
While 13 members took oath in Hindi, two took in English. (Photo | ANI)
Cabinet Reshuffle: Harsh Vardhan, Ramesh Pokhriyal resign, fresh faces like Scindia, Rane show up
Gallery
Dilip Kumar was born as Mohammed Yusuf Khan on December 11, 1922, in Peshawar, British India. In Peshawar, he grew up in a multi-religious neighbourhood along with his school friend and later his colleague in the Hindi film industry, Raj Kapoor. (File Photo | AP)
Dilip Kumar (1922-2021): A tribute to 'The First Khan'
Deepwater Horizon oil spill: In April 2010, the leakage from a seafloor oil gusher led to the explosion of the Deepwater Horizon oil rig in the Gulf of Mexico, killing 11 workers and injuring many others. It is estimated that the three-month long oil spil
From Gulf of Mexico to Tokyo Bay, a brief pictorial history of oil spills
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp