Home secretary Ajay Bhalla reviews J&K security post Jammu drone attack

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Nearly a fortnight after the twin drone attack on the Indian Air Force’s Jammu base, Union Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla chaired a meeting to review the security situation in Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday. The meeting was attended by the chiefs of the Intelligence Bureau, NSG and CISF, among other senior officials.

J&K’s director general ofpolice Dilbagh Singh briefed the home secretary about the measures taken to prevent such attacks in future and to beef up security at critical installations and airports across the Union Territory. The overall security situation in the Valley was also discussed, sources said.

Security agencies are keeping a close vigil on terror outfits operating from the Pakistani soil and intercepting telecom signals from Pakistani towers, internet service providers and SIM-cards originating from the neighbouring country. The terror outfits may use the telecom frequencies of the Pakistani mobile phone towers for drone attacks in J&K, particularly in areas near the Line of Control. This was discussed in detail at the meeting, sources said.

After the June 27 attack on the air base, special teams of NSG and CISF had visited the site of attack and reviewed its security. Sources said they submitted their observations and recommendations during the meeting.