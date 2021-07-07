STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

JD-U hopes to get two Cabinet berths in ministry rejig

Nitish-led party wanted five berths, including two MoS, but PM Modi and BJP leaders are reported to have agreed to only three ministers

Published: 07th July 2021 07:28 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th July 2021 07:28 AM   |  A+A-

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish KumarBihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar.

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar. (File Photo | PTI)

By Rajesh Kumar Thakur
Express News Service

PATNA: It is almost certain that Bihar’s ruling JD-U will join the Union cabinet when Prime Minister Modi expands his ministry likely Thursday. Speculation is rife in political circles on how many JD-U MPSs would be accommodated. Sources said the party had demanded five berths three of cabinet rank and two in the minister of state rank. 

​“But the two sides could not work it out. The PM and other senior BJP leaders are learnt to have agreed in principle on giving the cabinet rank to two JD-U members and one the rank of a state minister,” an NDA source in Patna said.

The JD-U, a part of the ruling NDA in Bihar aliong with the BJP, wants to go by ‘proportional representation’ with due weightage being given to the seats it won in the 2020 assembly polls as well as its strength in the Lok Sabha.

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar confirmed JD-U’s claims. “There is no problem in being a part of the Union cabinet. But who will be the minister (s) will be decided by the Prime Minister. The JD-U’s representation will be decided by RCP Singh, the new national president of the party.” The chief minister denied having any “formula” for the JD-U representation. “Modi ji is the Prime Minister and he has the right to make anybody a minister,” he said.

When Modi formed his first cabinet team in his second term in 2019, the JD-U failed to get any berth, upsetting Nitish who had then said that his party would not join the Union cabinet without getting ‘proportional representation’.

Sources said minor differences were being sorted out on the demands of ministries sought by the ruling JD-U. The party has reportedly been demanding Railways and Industry portfolios, in particular. All JD-U MPs reached New Delhi on Tuesday as the Union cabinet expansion speculation went around.

LJP rebel MP from Hajipur, Pashupati Kumar Paras, the estranged uncle of Chirag Paswan, is also likely to be inducted as a minister of state. He has also reached Delhi after getting a call on Monday from Home Minister Amit Shah. The JD-U has 16 Lok Sabha MPs from Bihar while the BJP has 17 and the LJP 6.

‘Uncle can’t be a minister from LJP’

Amid buzz of his uncle Pashupati Paras getting a berth in the Union cabinet, Chirag Paswan on Tuesday urged the PM that nobody from the breakaway faction should be taken from the LJP quota, otherwise they would go to court. He said Paras can be made a minister as an Independent, but not as a member of the LJP.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
JDU Cabinet Rejig Modi Government BJP
India Matters
For representational purposes
JEE-Main 2021: Exams to be held in two editions from July 20-25 and July 27-August 2
Scientists wrote in the Lancet journal that peer-reviewed studies strongly suggest that the virus evolved in nature. (File photo | EPS)
Recent evidence points to natural origin of COVID-19, scientists write in Lancet
Father Stan Swamy. (Photo | Free Stan Swamy Twitter)
Stan Swamy and the murder of justice
Twitter Logo (Photo | AP)
We are not giving any protection to Twitter, Centre is free to take action: Delhi HC

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Veteran actor Dilip Kumar (File Photo | EPS)
Remembering Dilip Kumar: The actor who grew with India as it evolved
While 13 members took oath in Hindi, two took in English. (Photo | ANI)
Cabinet Reshuffle: Harsh Vardhan, Ramesh Pokhriyal resign, fresh faces like Scindia, Rane show up
Gallery
Dilip Kumar was born as Mohammed Yusuf Khan on December 11, 1922, in Peshawar, British India. In Peshawar, he grew up in a multi-religious neighbourhood along with his school friend and later his colleague in the Hindi film industry, Raj Kapoor. (File Photo | AP)
Dilip Kumar (1922-2021): A tribute to 'The First Khan'
Deepwater Horizon oil spill: In April 2010, the leakage from a seafloor oil gusher led to the explosion of the Deepwater Horizon oil rig in the Gulf of Mexico, killing 11 workers and injuring many others. It is estimated that the three-month long oil spil
From Gulf of Mexico to Tokyo Bay, a brief pictorial history of oil spills
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp