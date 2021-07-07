STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

PM Modi wishing Dalai Lama a message for China: Tibetologist

The Dalai Lama, in a video message posted on Facebook, thanked all his well-wishers.

Published: 07th July 2021 05:26 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th July 2021 05:26 AM   |  A+A-

Tibetan Youth Hostel inmates celebrate the 86th birthday of The Dalai Lama in Bengaluru | express

By Bala Chauhan
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday morning called the Dalai Lama and wished him on his 86th birthday. “It is the first time that an Indian Prime Minister phoned the Dalai Lama on his birthday. It’s a great message for China at a time of renewed tensions on the Line of Actual Control (LAC). It is a message for the Tibetans that India cares for the Dalai Lama and the Tibetan people,” said the well-known Tibetologist Claude Arpi.

The Dalai Lama, in a video message posted on Facebook, thanked all his well-wishers. “I want to express my deep appreciation to all my friends, who showed me love, respect and trust. For myself, for the rest of my life, I am committed to serving humanity and protection of climate condition,” said the Dalai Lama.

He added that since he became a “refugee and settled in India, I have fully utilized India’s freedom and religious harmony. I really appreciate India’s concept of secular values with honesty, karuna (compassion) and ahimsa (non-violence). I am committed to non-violence and compassion until my death. I hope all my human brothers and sisters will also keep non-violence and compassion till their death,” said the Nobel laureate and the highest spiritual leader of Tibet.

Meanwhile, the Tibetans living in exile in Bengaluru and the five settlements in Karnataka on Tuesday celebrated the 86th birthday of His Holiness the Dalai Lama. Karnataka has the biggest Tibetan settlements in the world - at Bylakuppe and Hunsur in Mysuru district, Kollegal in Chamarajanagar district and Mundgod in Karwar district.

“Every year we celebrate His Holiness’ birthday with group prayers, chanting of ‘Om Mani Padmi Hum’ - one of the most revered Buddhist mantras - a thousand times, cutting of cake, singing and dancing among other festivities. This year, because of the Covid restrictions, we had limited the festivities to smaller groups,” said the Chief Representative, South India, Central Tibetan Administration (in exile) Thupten Tsering.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Narendra Modi Dalai Lama India Tibet Indo-China relations
India Matters
For representational purposes
JEE-Main 2021: Exams to be held in two editions from July 20-25 and July 27-August 2
Scientists wrote in the Lancet journal that peer-reviewed studies strongly suggest that the virus evolved in nature. (File photo | EPS)
Recent evidence points to natural origin of COVID-19, scientists write in Lancet
Father Stan Swamy. (Photo | Free Stan Swamy Twitter)
Stan Swamy and the murder of justice
Twitter Logo (Photo | AP)
We are not giving any protection to Twitter, Centre is free to take action: Delhi HC

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Veteran actor Dilip Kumar (File Photo | EPS)
Remembering Dilip Kumar: The actor who grew with India as it evolved
While 13 members took oath in Hindi, two took in English. (Photo | ANI)
Cabinet Reshuffle: Harsh Vardhan, Ramesh Pokhriyal resign, fresh faces like Scindia, Rane show up
Gallery
Dilip Kumar was born as Mohammed Yusuf Khan on December 11, 1922, in Peshawar, British India. In Peshawar, he grew up in a multi-religious neighbourhood along with his school friend and later his colleague in the Hindi film industry, Raj Kapoor. (File Photo | AP)
Dilip Kumar (1922-2021): A tribute to 'The First Khan'
Deepwater Horizon oil spill: In April 2010, the leakage from a seafloor oil gusher led to the explosion of the Deepwater Horizon oil rig in the Gulf of Mexico, killing 11 workers and injuring many others. It is estimated that the three-month long oil spil
From Gulf of Mexico to Tokyo Bay, a brief pictorial history of oil spills
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp