President Ram Nath Kovind accepts credentials from envoys of Thailand, Romania, Kazakhstan, Turkey

By PTI

NEW DELHI: President Ram Nath Kovind on Wednesday accepted credentials from the envoys of Thailand, Romania, Kazakhstan and Turkey in a virtual ceremony, according to a Rashtrapati Bhavan statement.

Those who presented their credentials were Pattarat Hongtong, Ambassador of the Kingdom of Thailand, Daniela Mariana Sezonov Tane, Ambassador of Romania, Nurlan Zhalgasbayev, Ambassador of the Republic of Kazakhstan, and Firat Sunel, Ambassador of the Republic of Turkey, it said.

The president conveyed his good wishes to the envoys on their appointment. He said that India enjoyed warm and friendly relations with their countries and that the ties were deeply rooted in a common vision of peace and prosperity.

The president added that India has been at the forefront of global efforts to forge a decisive and coordinated response to the COVID-19 pandemic to ensure our collective health and economic well-being. "As the 'Pharmacy of the World', India has assisted several countries with supply of essential medicines and equipment in the global fight against COVID-19," Kovind said.

The envoys conveyed good wishes on behalf of their leaderships and reiterated their commitment to continue working to strengthen their ties with India, the statement said.