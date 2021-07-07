Punish those who framed Stan Swamy: Opposition writes to President Kovind

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Leaders of major Opposition parties on Tuesday wrote to President Ram Nath Kovind seeking his intervention in holding accountable those responsible for foisting false cases on tribal rights activist Father Stan Swamy, who passed away under custody the previous day leaving the nation horrified.

The letter was jointly signed by Sonia Gandhi (Cong), Sharad Pawar (NCP), Mamata Banerjee (Trinamool), Hemant Soren (JMM), H D Deve Gowda (JD-S), Farooq Abdullah (NC), Tejashwi Yadav (RJD), D Raja (CPI) and Sitaram Yechury (CPI-M).

“We are urging your immediate intervention as the President of India to direct ‘your government’ to act against those responsible for foisting false cases on him, his continued detention in jail and inhuman treatment. They must be held accountable. It is now incumbent that all those jailed in the Bhima Koregaon case and other detenues under politically motivated cases, misusing draconian laws like UAPA, sedition etc be released,” the letter read.

Meanwhile, a US forensic agency said incriminating evidence was planted on Bima Koregaon case accused Surendra Gadling’s computer. It had earlier claimed to have found evidence of activist Rona Wilson’s computer being hacked to plant 30 documents to frame him in the case.

