STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Punish those who framed Stan Swamy: Opposition writes to President Kovind

Meanwhile, a US forensic agency said incriminating evidence was planted on Bima Koregaon case accused Surendra Gadling’s computer.

Published: 07th July 2021 09:40 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th July 2021 10:35 AM   |  A+A-

Stan swamy

Human Rights activists and Left party leaders pay homage to Fr Stan Swamy in Visakhapatnam. (Photo | G Satyanarayana, EPS)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Leaders of major Opposition parties on Tuesday wrote to President Ram Nath Kovind seeking his intervention in holding accountable those responsible for foisting false cases on tribal rights activist Father Stan Swamy, who passed away under custody the previous day leaving the nation horrified. 

The letter was jointly signed by Sonia Gandhi (Cong), Sharad Pawar (NCP), Mamata Banerjee (Trinamool), Hemant Soren (JMM), H D Deve Gowda (JD-S), Farooq Abdullah (NC), Tejashwi Yadav (RJD), D Raja (CPI) and Sitaram Yechury (CPI-M).

“We are urging your immediate intervention as the President of India to direct ‘your government’ to act against those responsible for foisting false cases on him, his continued detention in jail and inhuman treatment. They must be held accountable. It is now incumbent that all those jailed in the Bhima Koregaon case and other detenues under politically motivated cases, misusing draconian laws like UAPA, sedition etc be released,” the letter read.

Meanwhile, a US forensic agency said incriminating evidence was planted on Bima Koregaon case accused Surendra Gadling’s computer. It had earlier claimed to have found evidence of activist Rona Wilson’s computer being hacked to plant 30 documents to frame him in the case.

ALSO WATCH:

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Stan Swamy Stan Swamy death Father Stan Swamy President Kovind
India Matters
For representational purposes
JEE-Main 2021: Exams to be held in two editions from July 20-25 and July 27-August 2
Scientists wrote in the Lancet journal that peer-reviewed studies strongly suggest that the virus evolved in nature. (File photo | EPS)
Recent evidence points to natural origin of COVID-19, scientists write in Lancet
Father Stan Swamy. (Photo | Free Stan Swamy Twitter)
Stan Swamy and the murder of justice
Twitter Logo (Photo | AP)
We are not giving any protection to Twitter, Centre is free to take action: Delhi HC

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Veteran actor Dilip Kumar (File Photo | EPS)
Remembering Dilip Kumar: The actor who grew with India as it evolved
While 13 members took oath in Hindi, two took in English. (Photo | ANI)
Cabinet Reshuffle: Harsh Vardhan, Ramesh Pokhriyal resign, fresh faces like Scindia, Rane show up
Gallery
Dilip Kumar was born as Mohammed Yusuf Khan on December 11, 1922, in Peshawar, British India. In Peshawar, he grew up in a multi-religious neighbourhood along with his school friend and later his colleague in the Hindi film industry, Raj Kapoor. (File Photo | AP)
Dilip Kumar (1922-2021): A tribute to 'The First Khan'
Deepwater Horizon oil spill: In April 2010, the leakage from a seafloor oil gusher led to the explosion of the Deepwater Horizon oil rig in the Gulf of Mexico, killing 11 workers and injuring many others. It is estimated that the three-month long oil spil
From Gulf of Mexico to Tokyo Bay, a brief pictorial history of oil spills
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp