STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Raj Kumar Singh elevated to Union Cabinet Minister rank

Raj Kumar Singh was administered oath as Union Cabinet Minister by President of India Ram Nath Kovind this evening.

Published: 07th July 2021 07:52 PM  |   Last Updated: 07th July 2021 08:07 PM   |  A+A-

Union Minister Raj Kumar Singh

Union Minister Raj Kumar Singh (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Bureaucrat-turned politician Raj Kumar Singh who steered Modi government's power sector reforms agenda that made India surplus in electricity, was on Wednesday elevated as a Cabinet Minister from Minister of State rank.

Singh was administered oath as Union Cabinet Minister by President of India Ram Nath Kovind this evening.

During his tenure, he managed the power grid and bring reforms in the distribution sector which has been debt-laden for years.

Power demand in the country touched an all-time high of 197.06 GW on Tuesday.

Besides, Singh also worked in the area of clean energy to boost capacity addition of renewables like solar and wind.

During his tenure, the solar power tariff dropped an to all-time low of Rs 1.99 per unit.

Similarly wind energy tariff has also come down to below Rs 3 per unit in auctions for projects in India during his tenure as New and Renewable Energy Minster.

Singh, who has been elected twice to Lok Sabha in 2014 and 2019 from Arrah in Bihar, had become Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Power as well and New and Renewable Energy in September 2017.

He held the two ministries till May 2019.

After his re-election to 17th Lok Sabha in May 2019, he retained the two portfolios.

Besides he also got Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship as Minister of State.

Before becoming a minister, bureaucrat turned politician Singh was a member of many Parliamentary committees.

Singh had started off his career as an Indian Police Services (IPS) officer in 1974 and became Indian Administrative (IAS) officers in 1975.

He was District Magistrate, East Champaran from 1981 to 1983 and also District Magistrate, Patna from 1983 to 1985.

He also served as Director and Joint Secretary, Ministry of Defence between 1991 to 1996.

He was also Home Secretary, Government of Bihar, from 1997 to 1999.

He became Joint Secretary, Ministry of Home Affairs, Government of India, (2000 to 2005).

He was Principal Secretary, Road Construction Department, Government of Bihar from 2006 to 2009.

He was also Union Secretary Defence Production from 2009 to 2011.

He also held the post of Union Home Secretary from 2011 to June 2013.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
RK Singh Union Cabinet Reshuffle RK Singh Profile
India Matters
For representational purposes
JEE-Main 2021: Exams to be held in two editions from July 20-25 and July 27-August 2
Scientists wrote in the Lancet journal that peer-reviewed studies strongly suggest that the virus evolved in nature. (File photo | EPS)
Recent evidence points to natural origin of COVID-19, scientists write in Lancet
Father Stan Swamy. (Photo | Free Stan Swamy Twitter)
Stan Swamy and the murder of justice
Twitter Logo (Photo | AP)
We are not giving any protection to Twitter, Centre is free to take action: Delhi HC

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Veteran actor Dilip Kumar (File Photo | EPS)
Remembering Dilip Kumar: The actor who grew with India as it evolved
While 13 members took oath in Hindi, two took in English. (Photo | ANI)
Cabinet Reshuffle: Harsh Vardhan, Ramesh Pokhriyal resign, fresh faces like Scindia, Rane show up
Gallery
Dilip Kumar was born as Mohammed Yusuf Khan on December 11, 1922, in Peshawar, British India. In Peshawar, he grew up in a multi-religious neighbourhood along with his school friend and later his colleague in the Hindi film industry, Raj Kapoor. (File Photo | AP)
Dilip Kumar (1922-2021): A tribute to 'The First Khan'
Deepwater Horizon oil spill: In April 2010, the leakage from a seafloor oil gusher led to the explosion of the Deepwater Horizon oil rig in the Gulf of Mexico, killing 11 workers and injuring many others. It is estimated that the three-month long oil spil
From Gulf of Mexico to Tokyo Bay, a brief pictorial history of oil spills
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp