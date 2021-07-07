STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Sharad Pawar recalls how he cycled to Jejuri to watch Dilip Kumar shooting for 'Naya Daur'

As a school student, Sharad Pawar once cycled to the temple town of Jejuri in Pune district to see Dilip Kumar shooting for 'Naya Daur'.

Published: 07th July 2021 07:55 PM  |   Last Updated: 07th July 2021 07:55 PM   |  A+A-

NCP patriarch Sharad Pawar

NCP patriarch Sharad Pawar (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

PUNE: As a school student, Sharad Pawar once cycled to the temple town of Jejuri in Pune district to see Dilip Kumar shooting for "Naya Daur".

Many years later, the Bollywood legend visited Pawar's constituency to campaign for him.

Kumar, 98, died at a Mumbai hospital on Wednesday morning.

"I cherish a lot of memories of him. I still remember that when I was doing my secondary school education in the Pune district, we learnt that the shooting of Naya Daur was going on at Jejuri. We all went on bicycle to see the film shoot. This was the first time I saw Dilip Kumar," the NCP chief told reporters here.

With the demise of the veteran actor, he has lost a "fatherly figure", Pawar said.

"Years later, when I entered politics and started working in the public life, a different bond developed between me and Kumar. During my election campaigns, he used to come for one or two rallies," Pawar recalled.

The actor was active in public life in Mumbai and that was why he was appointed `Sheriff' of the state capital (an honorary position), Pawar said, adding that as Sheriff, Kumar took keen interest in the city's problems.

Besides India, Kumar had a big fan following abroad too, especially in West Asia, Pawar noted.

"When we went to Syria and Egypt together, the local people, especially the youth used to come in large numbers to see him," he reminisced.

During the India-China and India-Pakistan wars, Kumar worked to boost the morale of the soldiers and after the wars helped to keep the nation united, Pawar said.

"Lately, he was not in good health. I went to see him three weeks ago. His wife Saira-ji was hopeful that he would reach the age of 100 but the journey ended today at the age of 98. But we all should be grateful to him for his contribution and I pray to God that his soul be in peace," the former Maharashtra chief minister said.

Incidentally, in his book `On My Terms," Pawar has written about the "chill" in their relations after he turned down Kumar's request to be a bit lenient about actor Sanjay Dutt who was arrested in the 1993 Mumbai blasts case.

"He was saddened by the discomfiture of his close friend Sanjay Dutt and wanted me to be a bit lenient. Citing strong evidence against the young actor, I turned down his request. Though a certain chill crept into our ties after that, relations between Saira Banu and my family continue to be warm as ever," the NCP chief said.

In his condolence message on Twitter on Wednesday, Pawar said, "Saddened to hear about the demise of the veteran actor Dilip Kumar. We have lost a legend. Deep condolences to the grieving family and fans."

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Sharad Pawar Jejuri Dilip Kumar Naya Daur
India Matters
For representational purposes
JEE-Main 2021: Exams to be held in two editions from July 20-25 and July 27-August 2
Scientists wrote in the Lancet journal that peer-reviewed studies strongly suggest that the virus evolved in nature. (File photo | EPS)
Recent evidence points to natural origin of COVID-19, scientists write in Lancet
Father Stan Swamy. (Photo | Free Stan Swamy Twitter)
Stan Swamy and the murder of justice
Twitter Logo (Photo | AP)
We are not giving any protection to Twitter, Centre is free to take action: Delhi HC

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Veteran actor Dilip Kumar (File Photo | EPS)
Remembering Dilip Kumar: The actor who grew with India as it evolved
While 13 members took oath in Hindi, two took in English. (Photo | ANI)
Cabinet Reshuffle: Harsh Vardhan, Ramesh Pokhriyal resign, fresh faces like Scindia, Rane show up
Gallery
Dilip Kumar was born as Mohammed Yusuf Khan on December 11, 1922, in Peshawar, British India. In Peshawar, he grew up in a multi-religious neighbourhood along with his school friend and later his colleague in the Hindi film industry, Raj Kapoor. (File Photo | AP)
Dilip Kumar (1922-2021): A tribute to 'The First Khan'
Deepwater Horizon oil spill: In April 2010, the leakage from a seafloor oil gusher led to the explosion of the Deepwater Horizon oil rig in the Gulf of Mexico, killing 11 workers and injuring many others. It is estimated that the three-month long oil spil
From Gulf of Mexico to Tokyo Bay, a brief pictorial history of oil spills
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp