STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Union Cabinet: Mansukh Mandavia new Health Minister, Ashwini Vaishnaw gets Railways

Mandavia has also been given the Chemicals and Fertilizers Ministry, whereas Vaishnaw will also be the Communications, Electronics, and Information Technology Minister.

Published: 07th July 2021 11:18 PM  |   Last Updated: 07th July 2021 11:34 PM   |  A+A-

Health Minister Manuskh Mandavia

Health Minister Manuskh Mandavia (Photo | ANI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Manuskh Mandavia was made the new Health Minister and bureaucrat-turned-politician Ashwinin Vaishnaw the new Railway Minister on Wednesday as Prime Minister Narendra Modi effected a major overhaul of the Union cabinet.

Mandavia has also been given the Chemicals and Fertilizers Ministry, whereas Vaishnaw will also be the Communications, Electronics, and Information Technology Minister, a Rashtrapati Bhavan communique said Wednesday.

Jyotiraditya Scindia has been made the Civil Aviation Minister, while Home Minister Amit Shah has been given charge of the newly-created Ministry of Cooperation.

Piyush Goyal will now be the Minister of Textiles, besides being the Minister of Commerce and Industry; and the Minister of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution.

Dharmendra Pradhan will be the new Education Minister and the Minister of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship.

Ramchandra Prasad Singh will be the new Steel Minister, while Pashupati Kumar Paras has been made the Minister of Food Processing Industries.

Kiren Rijiju will be the Minister of Law and Justice while Hardeep Singh Puri will be the Minister of Petroleum and Natural Gas and Housing and Urban Affairs Minister.

Fifteen Cabinet ministers and 28 Ministers of State were sworn-in by President Ram Nath Kovind at a ceremony at Rashtrapati Bhavan here Wednesday evening.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Manuskh Mandavia Ashwinin Vaishnaw Jyotiraditya Scindia Modi Cabinet rejig Union Cabinet Reshuffle
India Matters
For representational purposes
JEE-Main 2021: Exams to be held in two editions from July 20-25 and July 27-August 2
Scientists wrote in the Lancet journal that peer-reviewed studies strongly suggest that the virus evolved in nature. (File photo | EPS)
Recent evidence points to natural origin of COVID-19, scientists write in Lancet
Father Stan Swamy. (Photo | Free Stan Swamy Twitter)
Stan Swamy and the murder of justice
Twitter Logo (Photo | AP)
We are not giving any protection to Twitter, Centre is free to take action: Delhi HC

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Veteran actor Dilip Kumar (File Photo | EPS)
Remembering Dilip Kumar: The actor who grew with India as it evolved
While 13 members took oath in Hindi, two took in English. (Photo | ANI)
Cabinet Reshuffle: Harsh Vardhan, Ramesh Pokhriyal resign, fresh faces like Scindia, Rane show up
Gallery
Dilip Kumar was born as Mohammed Yusuf Khan on December 11, 1922, in Peshawar, British India. In Peshawar, he grew up in a multi-religious neighbourhood along with his school friend and later his colleague in the Hindi film industry, Raj Kapoor. (File Photo | AP)
Dilip Kumar (1922-2021): A tribute to 'The First Khan'
Deepwater Horizon oil spill: In April 2010, the leakage from a seafloor oil gusher led to the explosion of the Deepwater Horizon oil rig in the Gulf of Mexico, killing 11 workers and injuring many others. It is estimated that the three-month long oil spil
From Gulf of Mexico to Tokyo Bay, a brief pictorial history of oil spills
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp