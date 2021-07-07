STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Union ministers DV Sadananda Gowda, Babul Supriyo resign ahead of cabinet expansion

Besides being the chemicals and fertilizers minister in the Narendra Modi government, Gowda has also held portfolios like Railways, Law, Statistics and Programme Implementation.

Published: 07th July 2021 02:40 PM  |   Last Updated: 07th July 2021 03:39 PM   |  A+A-

Union ministers DV Sadananda Gowda (L) and Babul Supriyo

Union ministers DV Sadananda Gowda (L) and Babul Supriyo. (File photo| PTI and EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Union Chemicals and Fertilizers Minister DV Sadananda Gowda on Wednesday resigned from the Union Council of Ministers. Gowda confirmed his decision to step down. Besides being the chemicals and fertilizers minister in the Narendra Modi government, Gowda has also held portfolios like Railways, Law, Statistics and Programme Implementation.

Union Minister of State for Environment Babul Supriyo also resigned from the Union Council of Ministers on Wednesday. Supriyo confirmed his resignation through a post on social media, "I have been asked to resign and I have."

"I thank Prime Minister for giving me the privilege to serve my country as a Member of his Council of Ministers," he posted on his Facebook account.

Besides Supriyo and Gowda, many other Union ministers, including Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal "Nishank" and Labour Minister Santosh Gangwar, resigned on Wednesday ahead of the reshuffle.

