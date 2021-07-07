STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Virendra Kumar Khatik: Veteran Lok Sabha member returns as Union Minister after gap of two years

Virendra Kumar Khatik completed his Ph.D on a subject related to child labour and plunged into politics.

Published: 07th July 2021 11:04 PM  |   Last Updated: 07th July 2021 11:04 PM   |  A+A-

Union Minister Virendra Kumar Khatik

Union Minister Virendra Kumar Khatik (Photo | ANI)

By PTI

BHOPAL: Rising from a humble background and winning the Lok Sabha polls seven times from Madhya Pradesh, BJP MP Virendra Kumar Khatik staged a comeback in the Union Council of Ministers after a gap of two years.

At a tender age, Khatik started assisting his father at his bicycle repair shop in Sagar district of Madhya Pradesh, but that did not deter him from pursuing higher education and dreaming big.

Khatik (67) later completed his Ph.D on a subject related to child labour and plunged into politics.

A veteran Lok Sabha MP, his big break came in September 2017 when he was made the Minister of State for Women and Child Development in the first Modi government.

In a political career spanning decades, Khatik has made it to the Lok Sabha seven times -- four times from Sagar and three times from Tikmagarh.

At present, he is the sitting MP from Tikamgarh.

Both Sagar and Tikamgarh are part of the impoverished Bundelkhand region of the state.

Despite his rise in politics, the BJP MP has never forgotten his humble roots and even today he loves to ride his Bajaj Super scooter and does not feel shy of mingling with those working at cycle repair shops in the region, a party leader close to him said.

"His father had a puncture repairing shop at Teen Batti square in Sagar town and he used to sit there to assist him in running the establishment, recalls BJP MLA Shailendra Jain.

"Khatik is known for his simplicity and rides a scooter in his current constituency even today.

He feels that by doing so, people will consider him as one among them and would not hesitate to share their problems," BJP's Tikamgarh district's general secretary Brijkishore Tiwari told PTI.

Born on February 27, 1954, Khatik was elected as an MP for the first time from Sagar in 1996 and later won the polls from the seat in 1998, 1999 and 2004.

He was elected from the Tikamgarh Lok Sabha seat in 2009, 2014 and 2019.

Khatik was appointed Minister of State for Women and Child Development in 2017 after the BJP came to the power at the Centre in 2014.

He was chosen as the Protem speaker of the 17th Lok Sabha on June 17, 2019.

From a young age, he was active in the RSS as a swayamsevak (volunteer) and also as a 'mukhya shikshak' (main teacher).

Khatik completed his education from Dr Hari Singh Gour University, Sagar (now a central university) and did his post-graduation in economics.

He was jailed for 16 months during the Emergency in 1975-77 and also took part in the "Sampoorna Kranti Andolan" of Lok Nayak Jai Prakash Narayan.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Virendra Kumar Khatik Virendra Kumar Khatik Profile Union Cabinet Reshuffle
India Matters
For representational purposes
JEE-Main 2021: Exams to be held in two editions from July 20-25 and July 27-August 2
Scientists wrote in the Lancet journal that peer-reviewed studies strongly suggest that the virus evolved in nature. (File photo | EPS)
Recent evidence points to natural origin of COVID-19, scientists write in Lancet
Father Stan Swamy. (Photo | Free Stan Swamy Twitter)
Stan Swamy and the murder of justice
Twitter Logo (Photo | AP)
We are not giving any protection to Twitter, Centre is free to take action: Delhi HC

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Veteran actor Dilip Kumar (File Photo | EPS)
Remembering Dilip Kumar: The actor who grew with India as it evolved
While 13 members took oath in Hindi, two took in English. (Photo | ANI)
Cabinet Reshuffle: Harsh Vardhan, Ramesh Pokhriyal resign, fresh faces like Scindia, Rane show up
Gallery
Dilip Kumar was born as Mohammed Yusuf Khan on December 11, 1922, in Peshawar, British India. In Peshawar, he grew up in a multi-religious neighbourhood along with his school friend and later his colleague in the Hindi film industry, Raj Kapoor. (File Photo | AP)
Dilip Kumar (1922-2021): A tribute to 'The First Khan'
Deepwater Horizon oil spill: In April 2010, the leakage from a seafloor oil gusher led to the explosion of the Deepwater Horizon oil rig in the Gulf of Mexico, killing 11 workers and injuring many others. It is estimated that the three-month long oil spil
From Gulf of Mexico to Tokyo Bay, a brief pictorial history of oil spills
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp