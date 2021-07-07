STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

West Bengal Budget 2021: State government grants road tax waiver, stamp duty rebate

The government has proposed to reduce stamp duty by two per cent for registration of deeds, while circle rate was slashed by ten per cent.

Published: 07th July 2021 04:04 PM  |   Last Updated: 07th July 2021 05:55 PM   |  A+A-

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee on the first day of the new assembly session on Saturday

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

KOLKATA: The West Bengal government on Wednesday waived road tax on passenger transport vehicles and offered a rebate on stamp duty as it tabled a Rs 3.08- lakh- crore Budget in the assembly for the financial year 2021-2022.

Presenting the Budget, state industry minister Partha Chatterjee said the government has decided to extend the one- time exemption of motor vehicle tax for the period starting July 1, 2021 to December 31, 2021.

The government has also proposed to reduce stamp duty by two per cent for registration of deeds, while circle rate was slashed by ten per cent. Chatterjee presented the budget as finance minister Amit Mitra is unwell.

In February, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had placed the vote-on-account in the House, during which 26 schemes and projects were announced. Talking about the student credit card scheme, launched on June 30, the minister said that interest rate of four per cent will be charged as a part of subvention, while the rest will be borne by the government.

Also, no collateral will be required for availing the scheme, and the loan amount will be fully insured and state guaranteed. He further said that the state government will soon launch West Bengal basic income scheme christened as 'Lakshmir Bhandar' to support a woman member of every household.

Under the scheme, Rs 1,000 will doled out to women of SC/ST households and Rs 500 to those belonging to the general category. The government will transfer the money directly to their bank accounts, he maintained.

Chatterjee noted that farmers have started receiving benefits of the Krishak Bandhu scheme. He said that the government's 'duare ration' scheme under which food grains are delivered to doorsteps -- will be scaled up in the days to come.

The industry minister, during his speech, also proposed allocation for major departments for the ongoing financial year, with health and school education getting a substantial part of the pie. The budget speech was critical of the rise in fuel prices in the country.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
West Bengal budget 2021 Bengal Budget Partha Chatterjee Bengal road tax Bengal stamp duty
India Matters
For representational purposes
JEE-Main 2021: Exams to be held in two editions from July 20-25 and July 27-August 2
Scientists wrote in the Lancet journal that peer-reviewed studies strongly suggest that the virus evolved in nature. (File photo | EPS)
Recent evidence points to natural origin of COVID-19, scientists write in Lancet
Father Stan Swamy. (Photo | Free Stan Swamy Twitter)
Stan Swamy and the murder of justice
Twitter Logo (Photo | AP)
We are not giving any protection to Twitter, Centre is free to take action: Delhi HC

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Veteran actor Dilip Kumar (File Photo | EPS)
Remembering Dilip Kumar: The actor who grew with India as it evolved
While 13 members took oath in Hindi, two took in English. (Photo | ANI)
Cabinet Reshuffle: Harsh Vardhan, Ramesh Pokhriyal resign, fresh faces like Scindia, Rane show up
Gallery
Dilip Kumar was born as Mohammed Yusuf Khan on December 11, 1922, in Peshawar, British India. In Peshawar, he grew up in a multi-religious neighbourhood along with his school friend and later his colleague in the Hindi film industry, Raj Kapoor. (File Photo | AP)
Dilip Kumar (1922-2021): A tribute to 'The First Khan'
Deepwater Horizon oil spill: In April 2010, the leakage from a seafloor oil gusher led to the explosion of the Deepwater Horizon oil rig in the Gulf of Mexico, killing 11 workers and injuring many others. It is estimated that the three-month long oil spil
From Gulf of Mexico to Tokyo Bay, a brief pictorial history of oil spills
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp