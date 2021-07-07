STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Will work with all sincerity, dedication: Sarbananda Sonowal after taking oath as Union Minister

Sarbananda Sonowal said he would discharge his duties as a Union Cabinet Minister with all sincerity and dedication and do his best for the welfare of the people.

Published: 07th July 2021 11:44 PM  |   Last Updated: 07th July 2021 11:44 PM

Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal

Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Former Assam chief minister Sarbananda Sonowal on Wednesday said he would discharge his duties as a Union cabinet minister with all sincerity and dedication and do his best for the welfare of the people.

Thanking Prime Minister Narendra Modi for reposing faith in him, Sonowal said he is also grateful to the people of Assam for their love and support during his long public life.

"I will work with all sincerity and dedication and for the welfare of the people. It is a big responsibility and I seek cooperation from everyone in my new journey," he told reporters soon after taking oath as a union cabinet minister in the Modi government.

Sonowal, 58, thanked the Prime Minister, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP President J P Nadda for choosing him to serve the nation in a new capacity.

"I am particularly grateful to the Prime Minister for giving five ministerial berth to the Northeastern region," he said.

Sonowal gracefully exited the post of Assam's chief minister even though his government was voted back to power in the assembly elections in March-April.

In the past, he was elected twice to Lok Sabha and served as the union sports and skill development minister in the first Modi government from 2014 to 2016 before becoming Assam's chief minister.

