Anurag Thakur takes charges as I&B Minister; Ashwini Vaishnaw as Minister of Railways

I will make every possible effort to carry out the responsibility bestowed upon me by the prime minister, Thakur said.

Anurag Thakur takes charge as Union minister for I&B in New Delhi on Thursday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Anurag Thakur and Ashwini Vaishnaw on Thursday took charge as the Minister of Information and Broadcasting and Minister of Railways respectively.

Speaking to reporters after assuming charge, Anurag Thakur said Prime Minister Narendra Modi has done a great job in reaching out to people in the last seven years through this ministry, and that he would like to take the legacy forward.

Thakur said he would like to reach out to people through the ministry.

I will make every possible effort to carry out the responsibility bestowed upon me by the prime minister, he said.

A former IAS officer of the 1994-batch, Ashwini Vaishnaw has handled important responsibilities for over 15 years and was particularly known for his contribution to the public-private partnership (PPP) framework in infrastructure, something that will help him in the rail sector.

He has also held leadership roles across major global companies such as General Electric and Siemens.

Vaishnaw has done his MBA from the Wharton School, Pennsylvania University, and M.Tech from the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kanpur.

He will also hold two other important portfolios of Communications and Electronics and Information Technology.

"Excellent work has been done in the Railways over the past 67 years. I am here to take the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi forward," Vaishnaw said while taking the charge.

The newly appointed minister later took to Twitter to express his gratitude to the PM.

"Took charge as Cabinet Minister of Railways today. Once again from the core of my heart, I extend my gratitude to Hon'ble PM @narendramodi ji for entrusting me this responsibility," he said.

