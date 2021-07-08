STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Assam withdraws controversial clause in Class 10, 12 exam evaluation scheme

The Assam government announced that it will withdraw the controversial clause in the evaluation formulae for Class 10 and 12 examinations.

Published: 08th July 2021 11:00 PM  |   Last Updated: 08th July 2021 11:01 PM   |  A+A-

students, examinations, board exams, exam preparations, CBSE, school students

For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)

By PTI

GUWAHATI: The Assam government on Thursday announced that it will withdraw the controversial clause in the evaluation formulae for Class 10 and 12 examinations, which says pupils willing to become teachers or join government jobs later will have to sit for the same examination when COVID-19 situation improves.

Buckling under huge protests following notification of the formulae last week, the decision to cancel the clause was made at a meeting between Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and organisations such as the All Assam Students' Union (AASU), All Bodo Students Union (ABSU) and the Asom Jatiyatabadi Yuva Chhatra Parishad (AJYCP).

The state government had said that as the exams were cancelled in 2021, a "special" test is required to make this year's examinees on a par with past and future students who had written and will write the examinations, and to avoid litigation in future.

"After detailed discussion, a consensus was reached regarding the alternative evaluation method. As per the decision taken, clause 5 of the government notification issued regarding alternative evaluation formula on the basis of the expert committee report would be removed," a CMO statement said.

The certificates and marksheets provided under the formulae will be valid in applying for higher education and jobs, it added.

"However, the meeting also decided that an equivalent exam may be held for teachers' recruitment in schools and colleges if deemed necessary. This will be applicable for all students of SEBA, AHSEC and other boards and education councils," the statement said.

The Assam government on July 1 notified a record-based evaluation process for Class 10 and 12 students under the Board of Secondary Education, Assam, (SEBA) and the Assam Higher Secondary Education Council (AHSEC) respectively on the basis of the reports of two expert committees constituted by the Education Department.

The CMO statement said that there will be no rank holder system in High School Leaving Certificate (HSLC) and Higher Secondary School Leaving Certificate (HSSLC) examinations under the new formulae and only distinction and star marks, 85 per cent and 75 per cent of the total marks respectively, will be given.

"The chief minister further directed to hold class IX examination under SEBA from now onwards. The exam to be conducted by the District Education Council will have similar question paper for all schools of the district," it added.

Under Clause 5 of the notifications, students aspiring to become teachers or employees in the Education Department or any other state government department where recruitment is "substantially based on HSLC or HSSLC marks" will have to appear for a special matric or higher secondary examination after improvement of the pandemic situation.

Education Minister Ranoj Pegu had earlier claimed that the special examination is necessary so that the students of this year's Class 10 and 12 batches are at par with previous or future batches in assessment of merit for job selection process only, and not for getting admission into higher classes.

However, student bodies and opposition parties have refused to accept this argument claiming that the government was "playing with the fate of HSLC and HSSLC students" through their "hotchpotch attitude", and demanded immediate withdrawal of the clause.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Assam Assam Class 10 Exam Assam Class 12 Exam
India Matters
Covaxin potent against beta, delta variants of coronavirus
A health worker collects a nasal swab sample from a food delivery agent, as part of the Covid testing drive, in Bengaluru| Ashishkrishna HP
Nasal vaccines a gamechanger, can block virus at entry site: Expert
Image for representation (File Photo| Reuters)
Won't compel users to accept new privacy policy, WhatsApp tells Delhi HC 
Tej Pratap is manufacturing the incense sticks under the brand name L&R
Lalu's son turns entrepreneur, takes to manufacturing incense sticks

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The researchers found that the Epsilon mutations were responsible for rearrangements in critical areas of the spike glycoprotein. (Representational image)
Mutations help Epsilon coronavirus variant evade vaccine immunity: Study
Mansukh Mandaviya has been given the Health portfolio in Modi's new expanded Cabinet(Photo | EPS/ G satyanarayana)
Cabinet Reshuffle: All you need to know about India's new Health Minister - Mansukh Mandaviya
Gallery
HOW IS ZIKA VIRUS SPREAD? Zika is spread by the bite mosquitoes belonging to the Aedes species. 'Aedes Aegypti' is likely to bite people during day time as well as at night.
Zika virus explained: How is it spread & why pregnant women should take extra caution?
In the renewed NDA Council of Ministers, seven women were sworn in as ministers of state (MoS), while prominent leaders including Nirmala Sitharaman and Smriti Irani were retained. (File Photos)
Modi cabinet reshuffle: Here are the 11 women ministers now part of BJP's Union government
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp