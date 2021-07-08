STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
COVID vaccination won't resume in Gujarat for next two days

The Gujarat government said the COVID-19 vaccination drive will remain suspended in the state for two more days, but did not spell out the reason.

Published: 08th July 2021 01:46 AM

COVID Vaccine

For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

AHMEDABAD: The Gujarat government on Wednesday said the COVID-19 vaccination drive will remain suspended in the state for two more days, but did not spell out the reason.

The state government had halted the anti-coronavirus vaccination on Wednesday due to `Mamata Diwas', a day observed as part of the ongoing universal immunization program for pregnant women, additional chief secretary (health) Manoj Aggarwal had said earlier.

A release issued by the state health department at night said that COVID-19 vaccination will be suspended on Thursday and Friday too.

It did not give any reason.

The drive was halted on Wednesday as during Mamata Diwas healthcare workers check on pregnant women and administer them iron and vitamin tablets besides giving vaccine shots of BCG, polio and rubella to women, children and infants, according to the government.

Officials were not available for clarifying if there was a shortage of COVID-19 vaccine doses.

So far 2,73,25,191 COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered in Gujarat, including 2,17,786 on Tuesday.

