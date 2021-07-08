ED summon to Mehbooba Mufti’s mother smacks of vindictiveness: Gupkar alliance

Fayaz Wani By

Express News Service

SRINAGAR: The Gupkar Alliance has termed the ED summon to PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti’s mother as “highly humiliating” alleging it is nothing but part of vindictive policies “to silence the genuine demand for the reversal of unilateral and unconstitutional decisions of August 5, 2019”.

Gupkar Alliance spokesman and CPI(M) leader Mohammad Yousuf Tarigami said summoning of Mehooba’s mother and widow of former Union Home Minister late Mufti Mohammad Sayeed by the ED is highly humiliating and there are not enough words to condemn such coercive acts.

Mehbooba’s mother Gulshan Nazir has been directed by the ED to appear for questioning in a money laundering case at its zonal office at Rajbagh on July 14. The summon warned that in case she fails to appear, she would be liable to penal proceedings under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act. The ED summon to Gulshan was issued hours after PDP declined to meet the visiting Delimitation Commission.

Tarigami said muzzling the voices of dissent by using probe agencies against political opponents is unacceptable. “This is nothing but part of vindictive policies to suppress dissent and disagreement and to silence the genuine demand for the reversal of unilateral and unconstitutional decisions of August 5, 2019,” the CPI(M) leader said.