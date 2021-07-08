STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Former Himachal Pradesh CM Virbhadra Singh to be cremated at Rampur on Saturday

The 87-year-old veteran Congress leader breathed his last after prolonged illness at the Indira Gandhi Medical College (IGMC), Shimla at 3.40 am on Thursday.

Published: 08th July 2021

Former Himachal Pradesh CM Virbhadra Singh

Former Himachal Pradesh CM Virbhadra Singh (File Photo | PTI)

By PTI

SHIMLA: The mortal remains of former Himachal Pradesh chief minister Virbhadra Singh will be cremated in Rampur here on Saturday, his family spokesperson said.

The cremation will be held at Rampur on July 10 at 3 pm, spokesperson Yashwant Chhajta said.

Singh's body has been kept at his personal residence at Holly Lodge in Jakhu, Shimla.

Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur laid a wreath at his body as a mark of respect.

Lone CPM MLA Rakesh Singha, several other political leaders and thousands of the former chief minister's supporters also visited Holly Lodge to pay their homage.

Singh's body will be kept at Holly Lodge for the entire day on Thursday for antim darshan'.

On Friday, the body will be kept at Ridge Maidan for the public for antim darshan' from 9 am to 11.30 am, Chhajta said.

Subsequently, it will be taken to state Congress office Rajiv Bhawan on Cart Road in Shimla where it will be kept from 11.40 am to 1 pm, he said.

Thereafter, the body will be taken to Rampur by road at 1 pm and it is scheduled to reach Padam Palace Rampur at 6 pm, the family spokesperson said.

On Saturday, the body will be kept at Padam Palace Rampur for antim darshan' from 8 am to 2 pm before the funeral at 3 pm, he added.

