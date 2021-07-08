STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Kanchan Ugursandi finishes world's first solo motorcycle expedition covering 18 passes of Himalayas

Kanchan Ugursandi finished the world's first solo motorcycle expedition covering 18 treacherous passes of northern Himalayan mountain ranges.

Published: 08th July 2021 01:36 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th July 2021 01:36 AM   |  A+A-

Mountain biker Kanchan Ugursandi

Mountain biker Kanchan Ugursandi (Photo | Kanchan Ugursandi Twitter)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Mountain biker Kanchan Ugursandi on Wednesday finished in New Delhi the world's first solo motorcycle expedition covering 18 treacherous passes of northern Himalayan mountain ranges, the Defence Ministry said.

"The month-long expedition witnessed many firsts by a solo woman rider. Miss Ugursandi has become the first solo woman biker to scale the Umlingla Pass, the first woman to cover the 18 passes and also the first woman to traverse a distance of 3,187 kilometre from New Delhi-Manali-Leh-Umlingla-Delhi in one go," the ministry's statement noted.

Her expedition was flagged off by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on June 11 from New Delhi, it said.

Ugursandi traversed the distance in 25 days and crossed 18 passes to include the world's highest motorable Umlingla pass at 19,300 feet made by the Border Roads Organisation (BRO), it mentioned.

The solo motorcycle expedition also played a pivotal role in promoting road and Covid safety awareness in the border areas, the statement noted.

Lt Gen Rajeev Chaudhry, Director General, BRO, said this unique motorcycle expedition demonstrates the strong resolve of Indian women, who are breaking stereotypes and taking the challenges which were hitherto not undertaken.

It will also signify women empowerment, he added.

