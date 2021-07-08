STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Nitish Kumar agreed on Pashupati Kumar Paras, sacrificed JDU's interests, to insult me: Chirag Paswan

Chirag Paswan had opened a front against Nitish Kumar ahead of the assembly elections last year when he claimed that people of the state were yearning for a change in leadership.

Published: 08th July 2021 10:58 PM  |   Last Updated: 08th July 2021 10:58 PM   |  A+A-

Lok Janshakti Party leader Chirag Paswan

Lok Janshakti Party leader Chirag Paswan (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

BEGUSARAI: Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has triggered severe dissatisfaction in his JD(U) by settling for just one berth in the Union council of ministers, Lok Janshakti Party leader Chirag Paswan alleged here on Thursday.

Addressing a press conference in this north Bihar district as part of his state-wide ashirwad yatra, the son of late Ram Vilas Paswan, founder of the LJP, also claimed that Kumar had agreed to part with one seat for his rebellious uncle Pashupati Kumar Paras with the sole aim of belittling Chirag Paswan.

Can there be a bigger achievement for someone like me, who is a kid in front of him? Whose age is less than the (number of years in) Nitish Kumars political career , the Jamui MP remarked wryly.

Notably, Chirag had opened a front against Kumar ahead of the assembly elections last year when he claimed that people of the state were yearning for a change in leadership.

He went all out against the JD(U), fielding candidates against it, though he remained loyal towards the BJP which had, paradoxically, chosen to stay by the side of Kumar.

Nonetheless, the young leaders politics of brinkmanship hit the JD(U) hard and it finished with a dismal tally of under 45 seats, conceding the upper hand in the NDA to the BJP.

Kumar retained the Chief Ministers seat though relations between the JD(U) and LJP continued to sour.

The lone LJP MLA Raj Kumar Singh was upbraided for supporting JD (U)s Maheshwar Hazari when the latter got elected as the Deputy Speaker.

Singh subsequently joined the JD(U).

Recently, when Paras along with four other MPs, including Chirags first cousin Prince Raj, staged a political coup, the cornered LJP national president charged Kumar and the JD(U) with having fomented trouble.

Chirag maintained many leaders in the JD(U) have felt slighted.

Nitish Kumar had been insistent on his own quota and he gave it up all just to insult me.

His party will come apart soon.

Incidentally, Kumar had refused to let his party join the central cabinet in 2019 when the BJP made the offer of a token representation of just one cabinet berth to all alliance partners.

With 16 MPs in the Lok Sabha, the JD(U) is at present the largest ally of the saffron party.

On Wednesday, JD(U) national president RCP Singh became the sole leader of the party to be inducted into the national cabinet.

Chirag also reiterated the state is heading for mid-term polls.

The unity which we see in the so-called NDA is illusory.

Nitish Kumar is really upset over his party having been reduced to the third position in terms of number of seats.

His past record shows that he can change tack and let his government fall whenever it suits him.

How else can we explain the fact that the Chief Minister spends more time at his party office than his own office? And why else has he got down to consolidating the Luv-Kush (Kurmi-Koeri) base with a vengeance, Chirag asked.

He was also queried about the possibility of an alignment with the RJD, the main opposition party which also has the largest number of MLAs.

The RJDs de facto leader has, significantly, said that he sympathized with Chirag who must quit the NDA and join those who believe in Ambedkars Constitution.

At this moment, I cannot say anything about an alliance.

These things are decided at the time of election.

We would reach the stage once this government falls, Chirag remarked cryptically.

Replying to a query about his getting a short shrift from Prime Minister Narendra Modi whom he has been likening to Lord Rama while calling himself Hanuman, Chirag said I did what a devotee was supposed to do.

I am no longer left with the standing to question what Ram did or did not do for me.

The LJP leader, who has been trying to mend fences with his late fathers family from the first marriage, said he will soon be visiting his native village in Khagaria district to seek the blessings of badi ma (his stepmother and Paswans first wife).

I was touched by the love I got from didi (sister) and jijaji (brother in law) at a time when my uncle and brother betrayed me, said Chirag referring to his visit to the house of stepsister Asha Paswan, married to RJD leader Arun Sadhu.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Nitish Kumar Pashupati Kumar Paras Chirag Paswan
India Matters
Covaxin potent against beta, delta variants of coronavirus
A health worker collects a nasal swab sample from a food delivery agent, as part of the Covid testing drive, in Bengaluru| Ashishkrishna HP
Nasal vaccines a gamechanger, can block virus at entry site: Expert
Image for representation (File Photo| Reuters)
Won't compel users to accept new privacy policy, WhatsApp tells Delhi HC 
Tej Pratap is manufacturing the incense sticks under the brand name L&R
Lalu's son turns entrepreneur, takes to manufacturing incense sticks

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The researchers found that the Epsilon mutations were responsible for rearrangements in critical areas of the spike glycoprotein. (Representational image)
Mutations help Epsilon coronavirus variant evade vaccine immunity: Study
Mansukh Mandaviya has been given the Health portfolio in Modi's new expanded Cabinet(Photo | EPS/ G satyanarayana)
Cabinet Reshuffle: All you need to know about India's new Health Minister - Mansukh Mandaviya
Gallery
HOW IS ZIKA VIRUS SPREAD? Zika is spread by the bite mosquitoes belonging to the Aedes species. 'Aedes Aegypti' is likely to bite people during day time as well as at night.
Zika virus explained: How is it spread & why pregnant women should take extra caution?
In the renewed NDA Council of Ministers, seven women were sworn in as ministers of state (MoS), while prominent leaders including Nirmala Sitharaman and Smriti Irani were retained. (File Photos)
Modi cabinet reshuffle: Here are the 11 women ministers now part of BJP's Union government
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp