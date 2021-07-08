STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Pratima Bhowmick, first politician from Tripura to join Union Cabinet

Pratima Bhowmick is a first time MP, elected from West Tripura constituency in the last general elections.

Union Minister Pratima Bhowmik

Union Minister Pratima Bhowmik (Photo | ANI)

By PTI

AGARTALA: Fifty-two-year-old Pratima Bhowmik, popularly known as 'Pratima di' Wednesday scripted history, becoming the only politician from Tripura to be sworn-in as a central minister.

Earlier, Santosh Mohan Deb and Triguna Sen were elected as member of Parliament from Tripura and inducted in the central cabinet.

However, they were not from Tripura.

While Deb hailed from Silchar in Assam, Sen was from West Bengal.

On Bhowmick's achievement, Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb tweeted: "A moment of immense pride for #Tripura that @PratimaBhoumik ji, foremost representative of #NariShakti of the state, has joined PM Shri @narendramodi led Union Council of Ministers."

Bhowmick is a first time MP, elected from West Tripura constituency in the last general elections.

Prior to this, she was the general secretary of the Tripura unit of BJP, but relinquished the post after being elected as Member of Parliament and at present holds the post of vice-president of the state unit.

A graduate in Science from Tripura Women's College here, Bhowmik has always maintained a low profile despite being an active politician for long.

