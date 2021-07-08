STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Rane inclusion in Cabinet signal of BJP’s intent to take on Shiv Sena

Rane is a mass Maratha leader in the Konkan belt. He started as a local Shiv Sena Shakha president and became the chief minister.

Published: 08th July 2021 07:46 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th July 2021 07:46 AM   |  A+A-

Newly-inducted minister Narayan Rane takes oath at Rashtrapati Bhavan

Newly-inducted minister Narayan Rane takes oath at Rashtrapati Bhavan. (Photo| ANI)

By Sudhir Suryawanshi
Express News Service

MUMBAI:  Having inducted former Maharashtra CM Narayan Rane as a cabinet minister in Narendra Modi’s cabinet on Wednesday, BJP seems to have lost hopes of joining hands with Shiv Sena again. It has decided to expand and strengthen the base of the party in Maharashtra on its own ahead of BMC polls. 

Rane is a mass Maratha leader in the Konkan belt. He started as a local Shiv Sena Shakha president and became the chief minister. After the rise of Uddhav Thackeray, Rane left Sena and joined Congress. Now, he is a Rajya Sabha member of BJP, which wants to use him as a trump card against Sena.

BJP has also given an opportunity to MP Kapil Patil. Besides, Bharati Pawar, BJP MP who belongs to the tribal community, and BJP’s Rajya Sabha MP Bhagwat Karad have also been made part of the cabinet.
This decision to induct Rane, Patil, Pawar and Karad clearly shows BJP is not only eyeing social engineering, but also preparing for a fight against Sena in its strongholds like Mumbai, Thane and Konkan.  Rane has significant influence in the Konkan region.

“Dropping Prakash Javdekar and inducting Rane means the leaders who can expand the party base have been given importance ahead of the BMC and 2024 Lok Sabha polls. BJP has decided to strengthen the hand of Rane so that he can fight against Sena. Rane is a known and strong voice against Sena. When he was taken in Congress and given the revenue ministry, Congress had pitched him against Sena. There are few leaders who can take on Sena and its fierce and aggressive cadre. Rane is one of them. The BMC elections will be the litmus test for Rane’s leadership,” said a political observer.

 The cabinet expansion has also ended the talk of elevation of Devendra Fadnavis in the Centre after losing power in Maharashtra. However, the BJP leadership decided to keep Fadnavis in the state and provide mass leaders like Rane with his support so that the party can fight strongly against the three-party alliance.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Narayan Rane modi cabinet expansion Modi new cabinet
India Matters
Covaxin potent against beta, delta variants of coronavirus
A health worker collects a nasal swab sample from a food delivery agent, as part of the Covid testing drive, in Bengaluru| Ashishkrishna HP
Nasal vaccines a gamechanger, can block virus at entry site: Expert
Image for representation (File Photo| Reuters)
Won't compel users to accept new privacy policy, WhatsApp tells Delhi HC 
Tej Pratap is manufacturing the incense sticks under the brand name L&R
Lalu's son turns entrepreneur, takes to manufacturing incense sticks

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The researchers found that the Epsilon mutations were responsible for rearrangements in critical areas of the spike glycoprotein. (Representational image)
Mutations help Epsilon coronavirus variant evade vaccine immunity: Study
Mansukh Mandaviya has been given the Health portfolio in Modi's new expanded Cabinet(Photo | EPS/ G satyanarayana)
Cabinet Reshuffle: All you need to know about India's new Health Minister - Mansukh Mandaviya
Gallery
HOW IS ZIKA VIRUS SPREAD? Zika is spread by the bite mosquitoes belonging to the Aedes species. 'Aedes Aegypti' is likely to bite people during day time as well as at night.
Zika virus explained: How is it spread & why pregnant women should take extra caution?
In the renewed NDA Council of Ministers, seven women were sworn in as ministers of state (MoS), while prominent leaders including Nirmala Sitharaman and Smriti Irani were retained. (File Photos)
Modi cabinet reshuffle: Here are the 11 women ministers now part of BJP's Union government
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp