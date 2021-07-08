Recalling film already certified is dangerous: Anand Patwardhan on draft Cinematograph Bill

By PTI

CHENNAI: The Centre's proposed amendment to the Cinematograph Act seeking to recall a film already certified by the Censor board is "dangerous and meaningless," documentary filmmaker Anand Patwardhan said on Wednesday.

He called for cohesive efforts to oppose the move to amend the Act.

Lashing out at the central government, he said at a virtual discussion held under the aegis of the Tamil Nadu Progressive Writers Association, that the amendment was the "worst thing that the BJP government has introduced.

"That is, to recall a film that has already been certified by the previous government, based on a few orchestrated complaints, makes a mockery of the whole process of censor board certification," Patwardhan, known for documentaries like "In the Name of God" ("Ram Ke Naam"), said.

"Asking for a recall after due certification is a dangerous thing and a meaningless exercise. I dont think that this will stand legal scrutiny...," he said.

Pointing out he had waged and won many legal battles against the government on censorship, Patwardhan said those in the film industry should unite and challenge the proposed amendments in court of law.

Earlier, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin had demanded that the Centre withdraw the proposed amendment, saying the draft bill has given rise to serious apprehensions in the minds of the film fraternity and among all well-meaning sections of society that cherish freedom of expression.

Film personalities in the state such as Kamal Haasan and Surya, too, have opposed the Bill in the present form.