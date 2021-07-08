STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Shiv Sena will have upper hand in Aurangabad civic polls: Chandrakant Khaire

The civic body polls, which were supposed to take place in April 2020, were postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Published: 08th July 2021 06:36 PM  |   Last Updated: 08th July 2021 07:44 PM   |  A+A-

Shiv Sena leader Chandrakant Khaire

Shiv Sena leader Chandrakant Khaire (Photo| Facebook)

By PTI

AURANGABAD: Shiv Sena leader Chandrakant Khaire on Thursday said the induction of Aurangabad BJP leader Dr Bhagwat Karad into the Union cabinet will have no impact on the civic polls and the Sena will have an upper hand in the elections.

The civic body polls, which were supposed to take place in April 2020, were postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. While the poll dates have not been declared yet, political parties have started making statements. "I have congratulated Dr Bhagwat Karad on his induction into the Union cabinet as a minister of state in the Ministry of Finance," the former MP said.

Although Karad has been made a minister in the Central government, this will have no impact on the Aurangabad civic body polls, he said. "The Sena will come to power in the Aurangabad Municipal Corporation and we will have our mayor. We have a strong cadre here and the party is preparing for elections although the dates are yet to be declared," Khaire said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Chandrakant Khaire Shiv Sena Aurangabad civic polls Dr Bhagwat Karad
India Matters
Covaxin potent against beta, delta variants of coronavirus
A health worker collects a nasal swab sample from a food delivery agent, as part of the Covid testing drive, in Bengaluru| Ashishkrishna HP
Nasal vaccines a gamechanger, can block virus at entry site: Expert
Image for representation (File Photo| Reuters)
Won't compel users to accept new privacy policy, WhatsApp tells Delhi HC 
Tej Pratap is manufacturing the incense sticks under the brand name L&R
Lalu's son turns entrepreneur, takes to manufacturing incense sticks

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The researchers found that the Epsilon mutations were responsible for rearrangements in critical areas of the spike glycoprotein. (Representational image)
Mutations help Epsilon coronavirus variant evade vaccine immunity: Study
Mansukh Mandaviya has been given the Health portfolio in Modi's new expanded Cabinet(Photo | EPS/ G satyanarayana)
Cabinet Reshuffle: All you need to know about India's new Health Minister - Mansukh Mandaviya
Gallery
HOW IS ZIKA VIRUS SPREAD? Zika is spread by the bite mosquitoes belonging to the Aedes species. 'Aedes Aegypti' is likely to bite people during day time as well as at night.
Zika virus explained: How is it spread & why pregnant women should take extra caution?
In the renewed NDA Council of Ministers, seven women were sworn in as ministers of state (MoS), while prominent leaders including Nirmala Sitharaman and Smriti Irani were retained. (File Photos)
Modi cabinet reshuffle: Here are the 11 women ministers now part of BJP's Union government
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp