Shiv Sena will have upper hand in Aurangabad civic polls: Chandrakant Khaire

By PTI

AURANGABAD: Shiv Sena leader Chandrakant Khaire on Thursday said the induction of Aurangabad BJP leader Dr Bhagwat Karad into the Union cabinet will have no impact on the civic polls and the Sena will have an upper hand in the elections.

The civic body polls, which were supposed to take place in April 2020, were postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. While the poll dates have not been declared yet, political parties have started making statements. "I have congratulated Dr Bhagwat Karad on his induction into the Union cabinet as a minister of state in the Ministry of Finance," the former MP said.

Although Karad has been made a minister in the Central government, this will have no impact on the Aurangabad civic body polls, he said. "The Sena will come to power in the Aurangabad Municipal Corporation and we will have our mayor. We have a strong cadre here and the party is preparing for elections although the dates are yet to be declared," Khaire said.