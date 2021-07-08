STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Youth wields gun in public to win over woman after tiff, lands in jail in Nagaland

"He had an argument with his girlfriend, so he comes with a pistol and starts the drama that he will shoot himself if she does not patch up," said Dimapur Police spokesman Relo T Aye

Published: 08th July 2021 02:35 PM  |   Last Updated: 08th July 2021 02:35 PM   |  A+A-

robbery, gunshot, shooting, shot

Image for representation (Photo | Express)

By Prasanta Mazumdar
Express News Service

GUWAHATI: A youth in Nagaland wielded a gun in public to win over a woman after a tiff but landed in jail.

The incident was reported from the commercial hub Dimapur. Police arrested the accused, Torin Tikhir, 25, and produced him in a local court. It sent him to judicial custody.

“He chose the Gun instead of a Rose to woo his girlfriend but the neighborhood was least impressed with the gun slinging Romeo. One person arrested for illegal possession of a .22 caliber pistol from Padumpukhuri area. Case registered in East PS,” the Dimapur Police tweeted.

Dimapur Police spokesman Relo T Aye said the accused, who is a truck driver, had some trouble in his relationship.

“He had an argument with his girlfriend, so he comes with a pistol and starts the drama that he will shoot himself if she does not patch up. We arrested him after being alerted by the locals,” Aye said.

He said the pistol was not licensed. The accused had borrowed it from a friend.

“We are investigating how the friend of the accused managed to get hold of the gun. We will take action against him as well,” the police spokesman added.

Gunrunning thrives in Nagaland. The weapons are smuggled from neighbouring Myanmar. A section of insurgents, lying low following their signing of ceasefire agreements with the Centre, runs the show.

The illegal arms market is organised and on a larger scale in Dimapur. There have been numerous incidents when illegal weapons, procured by elements from Dimapur, were seized by the police in Assam.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Nagaland Dimapur
India Matters
Covaxin potent against beta, delta variants of coronavirus
A health worker collects a nasal swab sample from a food delivery agent, as part of the Covid testing drive, in Bengaluru| Ashishkrishna HP
Nasal vaccines a gamechanger, can block virus at entry site: Expert
Image for representation (File Photo| Reuters)
Won't compel users to accept new privacy policy, WhatsApp tells Delhi HC 
Tej Pratap is manufacturing the incense sticks under the brand name L&R
Lalu's son turns entrepreneur, takes to manufacturing incense sticks

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The researchers found that the Epsilon mutations were responsible for rearrangements in critical areas of the spike glycoprotein. (Representational image)
Mutations help Epsilon coronavirus variant evade vaccine immunity: Study
Mansukh Mandaviya has been given the Health portfolio in Modi's new expanded Cabinet(Photo | EPS/ G satyanarayana)
Cabinet Reshuffle: All you need to know about India's new Health Minister - Mansukh Mandaviya
Gallery
HOW IS ZIKA VIRUS SPREAD? Zika is spread by the bite mosquitoes belonging to the Aedes species. 'Aedes Aegypti' is likely to bite people during day time as well as at night.
Zika virus explained: How is it spread & why pregnant women should take extra caution?
In the renewed NDA Council of Ministers, seven women were sworn in as ministers of state (MoS), while prominent leaders including Nirmala Sitharaman and Smriti Irani were retained. (File Photos)
Modi cabinet reshuffle: Here are the 11 women ministers now part of BJP's Union government
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp