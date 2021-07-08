Youth wields gun in public to win over woman after tiff, lands in jail in Nagaland

Prasanta Mazumdar By

Express News Service

GUWAHATI: A youth in Nagaland wielded a gun in public to win over a woman after a tiff but landed in jail.

The incident was reported from the commercial hub Dimapur. Police arrested the accused, Torin Tikhir, 25, and produced him in a local court. It sent him to judicial custody.

“He chose the Gun instead of a Rose to woo his girlfriend but the neighborhood was least impressed with the gun slinging Romeo. One person arrested for illegal possession of a .22 caliber pistol from Padumpukhuri area. Case registered in East PS,” the Dimapur Police tweeted.

Dimapur Police spokesman Relo T Aye said the accused, who is a truck driver, had some trouble in his relationship.

“He had an argument with his girlfriend, so he comes with a pistol and starts the drama that he will shoot himself if she does not patch up. We arrested him after being alerted by the locals,” Aye said.

He said the pistol was not licensed. The accused had borrowed it from a friend.

“We are investigating how the friend of the accused managed to get hold of the gun. We will take action against him as well,” the police spokesman added.

Gunrunning thrives in Nagaland. The weapons are smuggled from neighbouring Myanmar. A section of insurgents, lying low following their signing of ceasefire agreements with the Centre, runs the show.

The illegal arms market is organised and on a larger scale in Dimapur. There have been numerous incidents when illegal weapons, procured by elements from Dimapur, were seized by the police in Assam.