STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

26 trafficked children of Jharkhand rescued in Delhi

The Jharkhand government rescued 26 boys and girls of the state from various parts of Delhi where they had been trafficked.

Published: 09th July 2021 01:04 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th July 2021 01:04 AM   |  A+A-

missing children, kidnapping, child trafficking

For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)

By PTI

RANCHI: The Jharkhand government on Thursday rescued 26 boys and girls of the state from various parts of Delhi where they had been trafficked, an official said here.

The children, most of whom were working as domestic help, were being brought back to Jharkhand.

Altogether 47 children of the state have been rescued from Delhi so far in July.

The official said that the state government's Integrated Rehabilitation-cum-Resource Centre in Delhi, with the help of local police, rescued the 26 children.

After they reach Jharkhand, they will get help from various state government schemes.

Earlier this month, 21 other children have also been rescued from Delhi and the national capital region.

They were residents of Sahibganj, West Singhbhum, Gumla, Dhanbad, Simdega and Bokaro districts of Jharkhand, the official said.

Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren recently said that his government has vowed to end the menaces of human trafficking and migrant workers' exploitation.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
delhi Delhi trafficking Jharkhand Jharkhand Trafficking
India Matters
Covaxin potent against beta, delta variants of coronavirus
A health worker collects a nasal swab sample from a food delivery agent, as part of the Covid testing drive, in Bengaluru| Ashishkrishna HP
Nasal vaccines a gamechanger, can block virus at entry site: Expert
Image for representation (File Photo| Reuters)
Won't compel users to accept new privacy policy, WhatsApp tells Delhi HC 
Tej Pratap is manufacturing the incense sticks under the brand name L&R
Lalu's son turns entrepreneur, takes to manufacturing incense sticks

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Meet the first Arab woman astronaut in training
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)
14 Zika virus cases confirmed in Kerala
Gallery
HOW IS ZIKA VIRUS SPREAD? Zika is spread by the bite mosquitoes belonging to the Aedes species. 'Aedes Aegypti' is likely to bite people during day time as well as at night.
Zika virus explained: How is it spread & why pregnant women should take extra caution?
In the renewed NDA Council of Ministers, seven women were sworn in as ministers of state (MoS), while prominent leaders including Nirmala Sitharaman and Smriti Irani were retained. (File Photos)
Modi cabinet reshuffle: Here are the 11 women ministers now part of BJP's Union government
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp