CBI searches 14 locations in connection with corruption cases against HNBGU ex-VC, his OSD

The searches took place at residential premises of the accused in Dehradun and Srinagar in Uttarakhand and Noida in Uttar Pradesh.

Published: 09th July 2021 09:43 PM  |   Last Updated: 09th July 2021 09:43 PM   |  A+A-

CBI Headquarters

CBI Headquarters (File Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The CBI on Friday carried out searches at 14 locations in connection with six corruption cases against the ex-vice chancellor of Hemwati Nandan Bahuguna Garhwal University (HNBGU) J L Kaul, his OSD DS Negi and others, officials said.

"Three lockers in different banks were also operated. Various incriminating documents pertaining to the case have been recovered," CBI Spokesperson RC Joshi said.

The agency had earlier registered a Preliminary Enquiry (PE) against Kaul on allegations that during his tenure from 2014 to 2016, certain irregularities were committed in grant of affiliation to various colleges/institutes.

"It was also alleged that the said public servant along with his OSD and other unknown officials of HNB Garhwal University, encouraged extension of affiliation to different private institutes/colleges, in contravention of the guidelines and regulations for continuation and/or extension of existing affiliation of colleges," he said.

