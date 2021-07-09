STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Cabinet reshuffle: Increase visibility, BJP high command instructs new ministers 

Members of revamped Cabinet visit BJP headquarters and party president Nadda’s residence as part of orientation exercise, handed agendas to work on

Published: 09th July 2021 08:51 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th July 2021 10:24 AM   |  A+A-

BJP president JP Nadda (C) with women ministers of the Modi government.

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  In line with the reset mantra of the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led NDA government at the Centre to work closely with the organisation, newly sworn-in ministers headed for a meeting with BJP chief JP Nadda, besides heading to the party’s headquarters, on Thursday. 

Later in the evening the Prime Minister presided over a meeting of the Council of Ministers, where the task was clearly spelt out that the ministers should quickly settle in their jobs and stay visible in front of the public in general.

The likes of Jyotiraditya Scindia, Sarbanada Sonowal, Bhupender Yadav, Annapurna Devi visited the BJP headquarters. The newly sworn-in ministers called on Nadda at his residence, where the national joint general secretary of BJP, V Satish was also present along with other senior party functionaries.

ALSO READ | Modi cabinet reshuffle: Here are the 11 women ministers

The message to the new ministers has been clear. They have to closely work with the organisation and act on the feedback provided by the party leaders, sources said, adding that it has also been conveyed to them that they need to be visible.

The major recast of the Council of Ministers was preceded by hectic parleys by Nadda and senior ministers with the Prime Minister during which the party’s organisational secretary BL Santhosh had also been present. The BJP leadership had grimly noted that disconnect of some of the ministers in the government with the people and the party had been contributing to the formation of a negative image of the Central government, sources said.

The meeting of the Council of Ministers held in the evening was more of an orientation for the newly inducted members in the government, where the Prime Minister is learnt to have asked them to work on execution of agenda listed out for their respective ministries.

  • Dr.A.M. Mukewar
    The New Stuff pulled from other parties need to go full throttle sans corruption .
    1 day ago reply
