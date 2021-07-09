STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

India affected by ship's direction than arrangement of chairs on upper deck: Shashi Tharoor on Cabinet rejig

Apart from 15 Cabinet Ministers, 28 Ministers of State, comprising new faces and those elevated, were sworn in at a ceremony.

Published: 09th July 2021 01:07 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th July 2021 01:07 AM   |  A+A-

Kerala MP Shashi Tharoor

Kerala MP Shashi Tharoor (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Senior Congress leader Shashi Tharoor on Thursday took a dig at the government over the Cabinet reshuffle, saying Indians are more affected by the seaworthiness of the ship and the direction it is sailing than by the arrangement of the chairs on the upper deck.

His remarks came a day after a major Union Cabinet makeover was effected with Prime Minister Narendra Modi dropping 12 ministers, including Health Minister Harsh Vardhan, IT and Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad and Information and Broadcasting Minister Prakash Javadekar, and bringing in Sarbananda Sonowal, Narayan Rane and Jyotiraditya Scindia along with 33 other new members to his government.

Apart from 15 Cabinet ministers, 28 Ministers of State, comprising new faces and those elevated, were sworn in at a ceremony, which was held in the Darbar Hall of the Rashtrapati Bhavan.

"Wishing the new Council of Ministers well in fulfilling their duties to the people. But Indians are more affected by the seaworthiness of the ship & the direction it's sailing than by the arrangement of the chairs on the upper deck," Tharoor tweeted using the hashtag 'CabinetReshuffle2021'.

Earlier in the day, the Congress took a dig at the Cabinet expansion in a tweet from its official Twitter handle.

"Those who used to shout slogans of 'Minimum Government - Maximum Governance' till yesterday, those people are today working on the model of 'Maximum Government - Minimum Governance'. This expansion of the cabinet is not for the country but only a means to serve the interests of their respective parties," the Congress alleged.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Shashi Tharoor India Union Cabinet
India Matters
Covaxin potent against beta, delta variants of coronavirus
A health worker collects a nasal swab sample from a food delivery agent, as part of the Covid testing drive, in Bengaluru| Ashishkrishna HP
Nasal vaccines a gamechanger, can block virus at entry site: Expert
Image for representation (File Photo| Reuters)
Won't compel users to accept new privacy policy, WhatsApp tells Delhi HC 
Tej Pratap is manufacturing the incense sticks under the brand name L&R
Lalu's son turns entrepreneur, takes to manufacturing incense sticks

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Meet the first Arab woman astronaut in training
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)
14 Zika virus cases confirmed in Kerala
Gallery
HOW IS ZIKA VIRUS SPREAD? Zika is spread by the bite mosquitoes belonging to the Aedes species. 'Aedes Aegypti' is likely to bite people during day time as well as at night.
Zika virus explained: How is it spread & why pregnant women should take extra caution?
In the renewed NDA Council of Ministers, seven women were sworn in as ministers of state (MoS), while prominent leaders including Nirmala Sitharaman and Smriti Irani were retained. (File Photos)
Modi cabinet reshuffle: Here are the 11 women ministers now part of BJP's Union government
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp