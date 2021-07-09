STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Maharashtra varsity confers former CJI Sharad Aravind Bobde with Honorary Doctor of Laws

According to the release issued by the Raj Bhavan, the Honorary degree awarded to Justice Bobde was accepted by his son Shrinivas Bobde during the virtual event.

Chief Justice of India SA Bobde (Photo| PTI)

Former Chief Justice of India SA Bobde (Photo| PTI)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Former Chief Justice of India, Justice Sharad Arvind Bobde was on Friday conferred with the degree of Honorary Doctor of Laws (LLD) by Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari at the 108th convocation of the Rashtra Sant Tukadoji Maharaj Nagpur University (RTMNU).

Former judge of the Supreme Court, Justice Vikas Sirpurkar delivered the convocation address, while the governor presented degrees and diplomas to 77,912 graduating students.

Gold and silver medals along with cash prizes were also given away to meritorious students, and D.Litt. was presented to two candidates, PhDs were given to 867 candidates, it was stated.

