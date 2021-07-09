STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Petitioner who challenged Justice Dipak Misra's elevation as CJI should deposit Rs 5 lakh despite death of co-petitioner: SC

The Supreme Court had earlier in 2017 directed to pay a cost of Rs 10 lakh on them (jointly) but, it, however, subsequently reduced the cost to Rs 5 lakh. 

Published: 09th July 2021 03:02 PM  |   Last Updated: 09th July 2021 03:02 PM   |  A+A-

Former Chief Justice of India Dipak Misra

Former Chief Justice of India Dipak Misra (File Photo | EPS)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Despite the passing away of self-proclaimed godman Swami Om in February 2021, the Supreme Court on Friday ordered that the other petitioner in the same case had to pay the cost of Rs 5 lakh in connection with his petition challenging the elevation of Justice (retired) Dipak Misra as the Chief Justice of India (CJI) in 2017.

A two-judge bench of the Supreme Court, headed by Justice Dr Dhananjaya Y Chandrachud and also comprising Justice MR Shah passed the order and directed the co-petitioner, Mukesh Jain, to deposit the cost of Rs 5 lakh.

The Supreme Court passed the direction after hearing a petition filed by co-petitioner, Mukesh Jain.

Swami Om had died in February 2021.

Both of them had challenged the elevation of Justice (retired) Dipak Misra as the CJI in 2017.

The Supreme Court had earlier in 2017 directed to pay a cost of Rs 10 lakh on them (jointly) but, it, however, subsequently reduced the cost to Rs 5 lakh.

The Supreme Court bench in 2017, headed by the then CJI Jagdish Singh Khehar and also comprising Justice Dr Dhananjaya Y Chandrahud, had dismissed their petitions and termed the plea as "popularity stunt," and directed them jointly to deposit a cost of Rs 10 lakh. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Justice Dipak Misra Justice Dipak Misra elevation CJI Supreme Court
India Matters
Covaxin potent against beta, delta variants of coronavirus
A health worker collects a nasal swab sample from a food delivery agent, as part of the Covid testing drive, in Bengaluru| Ashishkrishna HP
Nasal vaccines a gamechanger, can block virus at entry site: Expert
Image for representation (File Photo| Reuters)
Won't compel users to accept new privacy policy, WhatsApp tells Delhi HC 
Tej Pratap is manufacturing the incense sticks under the brand name L&R
Lalu's son turns entrepreneur, takes to manufacturing incense sticks

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Meet the first Arab woman astronaut in training
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)
14 Zika virus cases confirmed in Kerala
Gallery
HOW IS ZIKA VIRUS SPREAD? Zika is spread by the bite mosquitoes belonging to the Aedes species. 'Aedes Aegypti' is likely to bite people during day time as well as at night.
Zika virus explained: How is it spread & why pregnant women should take extra caution?
In the renewed NDA Council of Ministers, seven women were sworn in as ministers of state (MoS), while prominent leaders including Nirmala Sitharaman and Smriti Irani were retained. (File Photos)
Modi cabinet reshuffle: Here are the 11 women ministers now part of BJP's Union government
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp