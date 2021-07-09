Set up separate pediatric wards at all hospitals to deal with third wave: Uttarakhand CM

By PTI

DEHRADUN: Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has said there should be separate pediatric wards at all district hospitals, CHCs and PHCs besides adequate oxygen, ICUs and ventilators in the state to deal with a possible third wave of COVID-19.

Reviewing the state's preparedness in view of a possible third wave of the pandemic, Dhami said all these arrangements should be in place by the end of July. Maximum vaccination and increased testing are a must to build a protective mechanism against COVID-19, he said.

The CM also asked officials to pay heed to the maintenance of medical equipment and tools provided to the state under the PM CARES Fund and corporate social responsibility (CSR) contributions from companies.

Apprising the Chief Minister on the status of arrangements, Health Secretary Amit Negi said there is enough oxygen in the state and it ranks fifth in the country in terms of vaccination. He added that apart from doctors, paramedics have also been trained to deal with COVID cases.