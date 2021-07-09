STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Social media by no means altruistic, can polarise public debates: Supreme Court

The observations are significant as social media companies, including Facebook and Twitter, have often argued that they are just intermediaries and cannot be held liable under India laws for misuse.

Published: 09th July 2021 08:04 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th July 2021 08:04 AM   |  A+A-

social media job

For representational purposes

By Kanu Sarda
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Stressing the importance of social media, the Supreme Court on Thursday said such platforms have become power centres unto themselves, having the ability to influence vast sections of opinions. Dealing with a plea related to the summons issued to Facebook by the Delhi Assembly’s Peace and Harmony Committee in connection with Delhi riots, a bench of Justices Sanjay Kishan Kaul, Dinesh Maheshwari and Hrishikesh Roy commented, “Facebook has the power of not simply a hand but a fist, gloved as it may be. They cannot wash their hands of the issue as this is their very business. Their role is not as innocuous as they are seeking to contend,” the court said with of Facebook’s role in Delhi riots.

The observations are significant as social media companies, including Facebook and Twitter, have often argued that they are just intermediaries and cannot be held liable under India laws for misuse/abuse of the platform by the users.

“These platforms are by no means altruistic in character but rather employ business models that can be highly privacy intrusive and have the potential to polarise public debates,” the bench said. Highlighting the spread of misinformation on such platforms which has created ripples across the globe, the court elaborated that even “election and voting processes, the very foundation of a democratic government, stand threatened by social media manipulation”.

“The concern is whether the liberal debate which these platforms profess to encourage has itself become a casualty.” The bench held that for intermediaries to say they can sidestep this criticism is a fallacy, as they are at the centre of these debates. “It has to be noted their platform has also hosted disruptive voices replete with misinformation.

These have had a direct impact on vast areas of subject matter which ultimately affect the governance of states. In this modern technological age, it would be too simplistic for an intermediary like Facebook to contend they are merely a platform for exchange of ideas without performing any significant role themselves, especially given their functioning and business model,” the court said.

The bench observed governments have expressed concern for necessity of greater accountability by these intermediaries which have become big business corporations with influence across borders. It said algorithms, which are sequences of instructions, have human interventions to personalise content & influence opinions.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
social media Supreme Court Facebook Delhi riots fake news misuse
India Matters
Covaxin potent against beta, delta variants of coronavirus
A health worker collects a nasal swab sample from a food delivery agent, as part of the Covid testing drive, in Bengaluru| Ashishkrishna HP
Nasal vaccines a gamechanger, can block virus at entry site: Expert
Image for representation (File Photo| Reuters)
Won't compel users to accept new privacy policy, WhatsApp tells Delhi HC 
Tej Pratap is manufacturing the incense sticks under the brand name L&R
Lalu's son turns entrepreneur, takes to manufacturing incense sticks

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Meet the first Arab woman astronaut in training
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)
14 Zika virus cases confirmed in Kerala
Gallery
HOW IS ZIKA VIRUS SPREAD? Zika is spread by the bite mosquitoes belonging to the Aedes species. 'Aedes Aegypti' is likely to bite people during day time as well as at night.
Zika virus explained: How is it spread & why pregnant women should take extra caution?
In the renewed NDA Council of Ministers, seven women were sworn in as ministers of state (MoS), while prominent leaders including Nirmala Sitharaman and Smriti Irani were retained. (File Photos)
Modi cabinet reshuffle: Here are the 11 women ministers now part of BJP's Union government
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp