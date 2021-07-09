'Surrender and get medical facilities': Jharkhand Police to Covid-hit Maoists

By Express News Service

RANCHI: Amid reports that many of the Maoists died of Covid in Jharkhand and other states, Jharkhand Police has made an offer to the ailing Maoists that they will get all medical facilities after they surrender. They can also get Covid jabs easily, police said.

“Again I appeal, especially, to those who have lost track and joined Maoist cadres that if they have any kind of medical problem or any complication related to Covid, they must inform the local SP or police station and surrender. Their treatment will be done by the police department,” said IG (Operations) Jharkhand Police spokesperson AV Homkar.

“It has been our effort that if anybody comes to us with their problem or ailment, all facilities is provided to them including medical care,” said Homkar.

The offer was apparently made after reports that many Maoist cadres were infected with Covid but due to lack of resources, they were not able to get proper treatment. Moreover, they were also forced to get treated by the local quacks due to the fear of getting caught.

According to an official release from the Central Committee of CPI (Maoists), as many as 160 cadres all over the Country died in the last year due to various reasons including Covid.

“We are trying to confirm the figures from various agencies about the damage caused by Covid to the Maoist cadres in Jharkhand,” said the spokesperson.

More than 900 of the 1000 Maoists lodged in different jails of Jharkhand have already been vaccinated, Homkar added.