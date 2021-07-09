STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Two cases of Kappa variant of COVID-19 detected in Uttar Pradesh

Genome sequencing of 109 samples was done at King George's medical college here in the past few days.

Published: 09th July 2021 04:21 PM  |   Last Updated: 09th July 2021 04:21 PM   |  A+A-

Coronavirus

Representational Image. (File | AP)

By PTI

LUCKNOW: Two cases of Kappa variant of COVID-19 have been detected in Uttar Pradesh, according to an official statement issued on Friday. Genome sequencing of 109 samples was done at King George's medical college here in the past few days.

The Delta Plus variant of COVID-19 was found in 107 samples, while the Kappa variant was found in two samples, the statement issued after Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's routine review meeting said. "Both the variants are not new for the state. The facility of genome sequencing is being increased in the state," it added.

At present, the daily positivity rate in the state is 0.04 per cent. When asked about the Kappa variant, Additional Chief Secretary (Health) Amit Mohan Prasad said earlier also cases of this variant were found in the state.

"There is nothing to worry about. This is a variant of coronavirus and its treatment is possible," he said. When asked in which districts this variant was found, Prasad did not divulge details and said it would create fear among people.

