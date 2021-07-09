STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Violence mars UP poll nominations, SP submits complaint

Widespread violence was reported on Thursday from various parts of Uttar Pradesh during the filing of nominations for the July 10 Block Pramukh polls.

Published: 09th July 2021 07:52 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th July 2021 07:52 AM   |  A+A-

Samajwadi Party President Akhilesh Yadav

Samajwadi Party President Akhilesh Yadav (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

LUCKNOW:  Widespread violence was reported on Thursday from various parts of Uttar Pradesh during the filing of nominations for the July 10 Block Pramukh polls. Kannauj, Sitapur, Unnao, Bulandshahar, Pilibhit, Unnao, Jhansi, Basti, Gorakhpur, Sambhal, Chitrakoot, Jalaun, Ayodhya, Fatehpur, Etah, Ambedkar Nagar and Maharajganj districts reported clashes.

SP chief Akhilesh Yadav alleged that the law and order was held hostage by the BJP. SP state president Naresh Uttam Patel submitted a memorandum at the poll panel, alleging large scale violence by BJP and failure of local administration and police in stopping the violence.

In Sitapur an independent candidate was allegedly stopped from filing nominations amid firing and lobbing of crude bombs in the presence of the police, which resulted in injuries to three persons. Alleging violence by the BJP, the candidate’s supporters blocked the highway following which the police used batons to disperse the protesters.

In Kannauj, the ruling BJP and opposition SP workers clashed with reports of stone pelting and firing. Similar scenes played out at Unnao district. In Kanpur Dehat, a panchayat member backed by the SP claimed being assaulted by BJP workers.

In Ambedkar Nagar, some miscreants snatched the nomination papers from former BSP minister Lalji Varma leading to violent clashes. “It is BJP leader Tejaswi Jaiswal who snatched the papers which led to tension and clashes,” claimed Varma.

Incidents of some people brandishing firearms and tearing the nomination papers of rivals were reported from Shahjahanpur, Ambedkar Nagar and Basti. In Siddharthnagar, the SP claimed former Assembly Speaker Mata Prasad Pandey was roughed up and his vehicle damaged by BJP supporters. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Akhilesh Yadav Political Violence UP political violence UP local body polls
India Matters
Covaxin potent against beta, delta variants of coronavirus
A health worker collects a nasal swab sample from a food delivery agent, as part of the Covid testing drive, in Bengaluru| Ashishkrishna HP
Nasal vaccines a gamechanger, can block virus at entry site: Expert
Image for representation (File Photo| Reuters)
Won't compel users to accept new privacy policy, WhatsApp tells Delhi HC 
Tej Pratap is manufacturing the incense sticks under the brand name L&R
Lalu's son turns entrepreneur, takes to manufacturing incense sticks

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Meet the first Arab woman astronaut in training
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)
14 Zika virus cases confirmed in Kerala
Gallery
HOW IS ZIKA VIRUS SPREAD? Zika is spread by the bite mosquitoes belonging to the Aedes species. 'Aedes Aegypti' is likely to bite people during day time as well as at night.
Zika virus explained: How is it spread & why pregnant women should take extra caution?
In the renewed NDA Council of Ministers, seven women were sworn in as ministers of state (MoS), while prominent leaders including Nirmala Sitharaman and Smriti Irani were retained. (File Photos)
Modi cabinet reshuffle: Here are the 11 women ministers now part of BJP's Union government
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp