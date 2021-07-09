STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Will contest on all 403 seats in Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls: Chandrashekhar Azad

Azad Samaj Party chief Chandrashekhar Azad here said his outfit will contest on all 403 seats in Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls next year.

Published: 09th July 2021 12:27 AM

Azad Samaj Party chief Chandrashekhar Azad

Photo | EPS

By PTI

BULANDSHAHR: Azad Samaj Party chief Chandrashekhar Azad here on Thursday said his outfit will contest on all 403 seats in Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls next year.

Employment to the youth, checking crime, women empowerment, food security, health and right to education will be the issues that will be raised by his party, he said during a cycle rally here.

Taking a dig at the Cabinet reshuffle at the Centre, he said changing ministers will do nothing unless the government is changed.

He also criticised Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, alleging that the crime graph is rising but he is silent.

  • chandrasekaran
    Sabash. UP needs a real champion of the dalit, muslim and most backward classes and castes. Aage bado Azadji. Jai Bheem , Lal salaaam.
    1 day ago reply
