Won't compel users to accept new privacy policy, WhatsApp tells Delhi HC 

WhatsApp also clarified before bench of Chief justice D N Patel and Justice Jyoti Singh that it would not limit the functionality for users who are not opting for new privacy policy in the meantime.

Published: 09th July 2021 12:43 PM  |   Last Updated: 09th July 2021 12:43 PM   |  A+A-

WhatsApp

Image for representation (File Photo| Reuters)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: WhatsApp told the Delhi High Court on Friday that till the data protection bill comes into force, it would not compel users to opt for its new privacy policy as it has been put on hold.

Appearing for the instant messaging platform, Senior Advocate Harish Salve said, "We voluntarily agreed to put it (the policy) on hold...we will not compel people to accept."

Salve said that WhatsApp would nonetheless continue to display the update to its users.

The court is hearing the appeals of Facebook and its firm WhatsApp against the single-judge order refusing to stop the competition regulator CCI's order directing a probe into WhatsApp's new privacy policy.

