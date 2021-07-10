STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

BRICS countries agree to Innovation Cooperation Action Plan proposed by India

India had proposed the plan to facilitate sharing of experiences of each other's innovation ecosystem and networking of innovators and entrepreneurs.

Published: 10th July 2021 11:47 PM  |   Last Updated: 10th July 2021 11:47 PM   |  A+A-

India Flag

For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: All BRICS countries have agreed to the STI-led BRICS Innovation Cooperation Action Plan (2021-24) proposed by India during the 12th meeting of the BRICS S&T Steering Committee, the Department of Science and Technology said.

India had proposed the plan to facilitate sharing of experiences of each other's innovation ecosystem and networking of innovators and entrepreneurs.

The details of the action plan will be worked out by the BRICS Science, Technology Innovation Entrepreneurship Partnership (STIEP) working group, it said.

"It was agreed that the proposal may be forwarded to BRICS STIEP working group through the respective country's STI focal point," the DST said.

The DST hosted the 12th meeting of the BRICS S&T Steering Committee on July 8.

Scientific ministries and agencies of all BRICS countries participated in it.

BRICS officials discussed in detail about the thematic areas for this year's call for proposals at the meeting and unanimously agreed for collaboration in 10 thematic areas.

These are Transient Astronomical Events and Deep Survey Science, Antimicrobial Resistance (AMR): Technologies for Diagnosis and Treatment, Simulation and Big Data Analytics for Advanced Precision Medicine and Public Healthcare, HPC and Big Data for Sustainable Development: Solving Large Scale Ecological, Climate and Pollution Problems, Innovation and Entrepreneurship on Photonic, Nanophotonics, and Metamaterials for Addressing Bio-medicine, Agriculture, Food Industry and Energy Harvesting Issues, Materials Science and Nanotechnology for Addressing Environmental, Climate Change, Agricultural, Food, and Energy Issues, Renewable Energy including Smart Grid Integration, Ocean and Polar Science and Technology Water Treatment Technology Research in Aeronautics and Aerospace.

These areas have been recommended by different thematic working groups.

All countries also agreed to thematic areas proposed by India for the sixth edition of the BRICS Young Scientist Conclave which will be held in Bengaluru during September 13-16.

The three themes to be discussed at the conclave include healthcare, energy solutions and cyber-physical system (CPS), and their applications.

India's new proposal regarding inviting BRICS partnership in India's Technology Summit, which got positive support from all countries, was suggested to be sent through the BRICS Sherpa office for suggestions from all stakeholders, it added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
BRICS India Innovation Cooperation Action Plan
India Matters
Justice Prathiba M Singh said the Indian society is gradually becoming more and more homogeneous. (File Photo)
Delhi HC backs Uniform Civil Code, urges Centre to take necessary steps
Image for representation (File | PTI)
Not standing for national anthem is not an offence: Jammu and Kashmir HC
Sirisha Bandla (Photo | Twitter/@SirishaBandla)
Indian-origin aeronautical engineer Sirisha Bandla set to fly into space on Virgin Galactic spacecraft
A health worker collects swab samples of a man in Bengaluru. (File Photo | Shriram BN, EPS)
India records 42,766 new cases, 1,206 deaths in last 24 hours: Health Ministry

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A passenger records a video in South Indias first train with Vistadome coach inaugurated in Mangaluru Junction Railway station, Sunday. (Photo | PTI)
Vistadome coach with glass doors and glass roof launched in Bengaluru-Mangaluru train
Argentina's Lionel Messi (C) and teammates celebrate after winning the Conmebol 2021 Copa America football tournament final match against Brazil at Maracana Stadium in Rio de Janeiro. (Photo | AFP)
Lionel Messi's Argentina beats Brazil 1-0, wins Copa America title
Gallery
Victorious captain Lionel Messi of Argentina kisses the Copa America trophy. (Photo | AP)
Copa America 2021: Best images of Lionel Messi as Argentina end 28-year trophy drought at Brazil's Maracana
WHAT ARE 'WHAT IF...' STORIES? Not Captain America but Captain Britain, Steve Rogers is not the super soldiers but Peggy Carter is! Interested? While DC got ‘Elseworlds’, Marvel has the ‘What If?’. To be released in 10 episodes on Disney+, the animated se
Marvel's 'What If...?' trailer breakdown: From Zombie Ironman to new Black Panther, 10 things Avengers fans should know!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp